Manchester United head west for their 2023 pre-season tour for the first time in five years. The Red Devils will jet off to the United States to build on what was an excellent debut season for manager Erik Ten Haag.

3rd place and a Carabao Cup triumph over Newcastle United at Wembley, United’s first trophy in six years, was the prize in a season where the new manager arrived, battled adversity and was rewarded by his players.

United will play a total of four games in the USA, ranging from League 2 opposition in Wrexham to Premier League rivals in Arsenal. In this article, GIVEMESPORT has all you need to know about Man United’s pre-season schedule.

What are Man Utd’s 2023 pre-season fixtures?

July 12th - Manchester United vs Leeds United

July 19th - Manchester United vs Lyon

July 22nd - Manchester United vs Arsenal

July 25th - Manchester United vs Wrexham

July 26th - Manchester United vs Real Madrid

July 30th - Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United kick off their pre-season in Norway where they face recently relegated Leeds United. Before United head stateside, Ten Haag and his player will travel north to Scotland to face Lyon at Murrayfield, the home of Scottish Rugby. Their American tour begins on the East Coast in New York, taking on fierce Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Reds then fly west for games against the most famous forth-tier side in the world, Wrexham. Infamously owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, United will face the Welsh side on the 25th of July, before travelling to Texas to face 14-time European Champions Real Madrid.

Wrexham pre-season tour: Everything we know

United conclude their trip in the Sin City, Las Vegas, where they play Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund at the new Allegiant Stadium, home of the recently relocated Las Vegas Raiders NFL team.

Why are Man Utd playing Wrexham?

The biggest surprise to many fans when they saw the pre-season fixtures was the presence of League 2 Wrexham among the likes of Real Madrid and Arsenal. Wrexham won promotion for the National League in dramatic fashion, winning the league over Notts County to secure a place in the Football League next season.

The club have flourished under the ownership of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and their notoriety has helped land a pre-season fixtures with the 20-time champions of England. Manchester United football director John Murtough stated that the game is an opportunity for United to “give opportunities for our most promising young Academy players to gain valuable experience in the first team environment”

Where are Man Utd’s pre-season games being played?

Manchester United vs Leeds United - Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo, Norway (4pm BST)

Manchester United vs Lyon - BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh (2pm BST)

Manchester United vs Arsenal - MetLife Stadium, New York (10pm BST)

Manchester United vs Wrexham - Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego CA(3.30am BST)

Manchester United vs Real Madrid - NRG Stadium, Houston TX (12am BST)

Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas NV (2am BST)

United begin their pre-season in Oslo, Norway where they face Leeds United before flying back to the UK to take on Lyon in Edinburgh.

Man United will rack up the air miles on their pre-season tour, beginning on the east coast before flying to the west coast. MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets in the NFL, will host their first game on US soil against Arsenal. United will fly from San Diego immediately after facing Wrexham on the 25th July to Houston, Texas where they face Real Madrid just 24 hours after the final whistle at Snapdragon Stadium.

The home of the Houston Texans, NRG Stadium, will host Manchester United vs Real Madrid. The stadium has hosted two Super Bowls, most recently in 2017, and has a retractable roof which may be used for the fixture. Finally, Allegiant Stadium hosts United’s final pre-season game in the United States against Borussia Dortmund. Opened in 2020 to relocate the Las Vegas Raiders from their former home in Oakland, California, Allegiant Stadium will host the 2024 Superbowl.

What are the kick-off times?

If United fans want to watch all of their pre-season games in America, they may have to adjust their sleeping schedules.

Of course, the friendly against Leeds in Norway and Lyon in Scotland will kick off at reasonable times, with a 4pm and 2pm kick off times scheduled respectively.

United will have to adjust to the five-hour time difference in New York where they face Arsenal. The game is scheduled for a 5pm local time kick off, which will be a 10pm start for fans in the UK.

The time difference gets even trickier when United head to the West Coast. United fans will have to set an alarm clock if they fancy watching their side take on Wrexham in San Diego which is billed for a 7.30pm local time kick off, or 3.30am UK time due to the seven-hour difference between the UK and the United States west coast. The Real Madrid game the next day in Houston begins at 4pm local time, or midnight UK time.

The final game of the tour in Las Vegas will also require United fans to set their alarm clock. Man United vs Borussia Dortmund is scheduled for a 6pm local time start or 2am UK time.

Can I buy tickets for the games?

Tickets to all the Manchester United pre-season games are available on Ticketmaster, subject to availability.

Can I watch the games on TV in the UK?

All of Manchester United’s pre-season fixtures will be shown live on MUTV, as well as live Man United Women and Academy fixtures throughout the season.

