Summary Manchester United are on track for their lowest Premier League points tally ever.

Ruben Amorim is aiming to improve results by revamping the playing style and bringing in new signings.

United's pre-season tour in the USA will feature matches against West Ham, Bournemouth, and Everton.

Manchester United have endured a torrid 2024/25 Premier League season, and are on course for their worst campaign ever. Ruben Amorim's side have struggled on and off the pitch, with concerns involving INEOS, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and budget cuts leading to fan protests at Old Trafford.

Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November 2024, will be keen to revamp United's side in pre-season and bring in some new signings. He has tried to implement his favoured three-at-the-back system so far, but a lack of January signings, along with defensive injuries, has led to slow progress. Pre-season matches will be key to the Portuguese head coach's hopes of developing a clear identity on the pitch, and, in turn, improving results in the short and long-term. Here are United's matches in preparation for the 2025/26 season.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd Could Move for 'Incredible' English Star in Summer Hayden Hackney could come back onto Manchester United's radar in the summer transfer window if they fail to land a premium target.

Pre-Season Tour

United's first appearance in the Summer Series

United will travel to the USA this summer to embark on a tour across the country. They are one of four teams competing in the second edition of the Premier League Summer Series tournament. Chelsea won the competition in 2023, beating Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion for first place.

This year, Amorim's side will play West Ham United, AFC Bournemouth and Everton in New Jersey, Chicago and Atlanta, respectively. The competition was announced live on NBC, who will be the host broadcasters of the Summer Series, during half-time of United's 1-1 draw against Arsenal on 9th March 2025. Supporters can register their interest to gain access to the pre-sale for all three matches on the Premier League's website.

When this year's pre-season tour was announced, Jason Wilcox, technical director of the club said:

“The weeks leading up to a new Premier League season is always an exciting time for United players and fans alike, and we enjoy spending that period in the US, taking advantage of world-class training facilities and stadiums, and engaging with fans. “Playing other teams from the Premier League provides the players with an opportunity to gain valuable playing time against top opposition, and for our passionate fans to see the action live at three of the most iconic stadiums in North America.”

Last year, the Red Devils played three pre-season friendlies in America ahead of the 2024/25 season. This included defeats against Arsenal and Liverpool, along with a 3-2 victory against Real Betis in between the two Premier League clashes.

Manchester United's USA Pre-Season Tour Fixtures and Results Fixture Date Time(BST) Stadium City Manchester United vs West Ham United 26th July 00:00 MetLife Stadium New Jersey Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth 30th July 03:30 Soldier Field Chicago Manchester United vs Everton 3rd August 23:00 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta

Related Should Manchester United build around underrated Bruno Fernandes? Ruben Amorim said Manchester United "need more Brunos" after captain Bruno Fernandes netted a superb free kick in the 1-1 Premier League draw against title challengers Arsenal.

The dates for the 2025/26 Premier League season were announced on 22nd November 2024. On Saturday 16th August 2025, the campaign will start, while the final match round will take place on Sunday 24th May 2026. This year's Premier League will finish on 25th May 2025 - leaving an 83-day gap between the end and the beginning of the two seasons.

United played the first match of the 2024/25 Premier League on 16th August 2024 - a game that saw them win 1–0 thanks to a late goal from Joshua Zirkzee. The Red Devils have won 22 of their first 32 opening day fixtures in the Premier League era, drawing four and losing seven.

Manchester United Record on Premier League Opening Day Team Played Wins Draws Losses Win % Manchester United 33 22 4 7 66.7

Related Every Manchester United Player's Wage [2025] The wages of every player at Manchester United for the 2024/25 season, including Mason Mount and Casemiro.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, Premier League and Manchester United - correct as of 10/03/25.