Highlights Manchester United are set to face Burnley on Saturday 27th April.

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Mason Mount will return to the squad for the game.

United are likely to name a similar line-up to the one that beat Sheffield United 4-2, as Ten Hag continues to deal with multiple injuries to key players.

Manchester United will be hoping to build on their midweek victory against Sheffield United with another win against a relegation-threatened side. The Red Devils host Burnley at 3pm on Saturday 27th April, as they bid to end their Premier League campaign on as high a note as possible.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping that his side can continue to push up the table in the five games that remain, with seven points separating them and fifth place Tottenham. And the Dutch manager has been handed a big boost ahead of Saturday's fixture.

United have had three players return from injury, per the Manchester Evening News. Mason Mount, Lisandro Martinez and Anthony Martial have all started training again, but Ten Hag has said that only the former will be available for selection against Vincent Kompany's clarets.

But ahead of the tie, who should Ten Hag look to start? GIVEMESPORT are here to offer our predicted team for the Red Devils for the 3pm fixture, taking the latest injury news into account.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Andre Onana, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot

No changes here for United, with the same back four that started against the Blades in midweek likely to be selected once again. Andre Onana, despite dropping a clanger against Sheffield United for the first goal of the game, has been a regular fixture between the posts and is unlikely to lose his place because of it.

In front of him, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot will continue in their respective right and left-back roles, mainly because of injuries to the other supporting defensive cast. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia continue to be ruled out because of knocks, so Dalot will still be playing out of his familiar position.

As will Casemiro. Usually a midfield enforcer, the Brazilian has been forced to drop into the centre-back role because of injuries to Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Willy Kambwala. There is something of a crisis in that position at Carrington right now, as Harry Maguire is the only fit centre-back at Ten Hag's disposal. The England international has had a resurgence this season after his fair share of struggles in 2022/23, and will be crucial to United's hopes on Saturday.

Midfield

Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes

Casemiro's move into defence opened up a spot for Christian Eriksen in midweek, and the Dane, despite facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford, should keep his spot in the engine room, especially as Mount is unlikely to be risked from the first whistle. There could be a chance that Sofyan Amrabat starts in his place, but having only just returned to the fold as a substitute against Sheffield United, the Moroccan international is unlikely to start against Burnley.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Mount has played just 432 minutes of Premier League football since his move from Chelsea to Manchester United.

The other midfield spots, though, are much bigger certainties. Kobbie Mainoo has often looked like United's most dependable man in the pivot this season, and has taken his opportunity under Ten Hag with both hands. Still only 19 years of age, his confidence and passing ability could be vital against Kompany's side.

Fernandes, despite playing with a broken hand against Sheffield United, will take up his usual role in midfield, dictating play and causing havoc between the lines. The club can't afford to lose their captain to an extended period of absence, as he is often been the difference between one point and a win during the course of the season.

Attackers

Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund

Although Antony failed to score or assist against Sheffield United before his substitution in the 55th minute, the Brazilian is likely to start against Burnley due to there being doubts over Marcus Rashford's fitness. The England international was substituted during the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City and was absent from the team for the win over the Blades.

Ten Hag, therefore, has two options for the right-wing spot - Antony or Amad Diallo. While the former has struggled this season, contributing just one assist in 26 appearances, the latter has not even been trusted with a start in any of his four Premier League appearances. Ten Hag will probably make a similar choice for the match against Burnley.

Alejandro Garnacho should be chosen once again to start on the left, providing dynamic runs in behind for his side, while Rasmus Hojlund should lead the line. Having found the back of the net in midweek, his first goal since a brace against Luton Town in February, the Dane will want to build a scoring streak and hopefully reach double figures in the league during his debut season.