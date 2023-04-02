Manchester United's striker hunt will explore the suitability of Randal Kolo Muani and Rasmus Hojland over the coming weeks in case their striker hunt takes them into plans beyond the game’s elite stars.

That is the expectation of some well-informed figures around the club as United plot the second season of Erik ten Hag’s reign. Insiders also believe Kolo Muani would be slightly preferred between the two new targets as it stands - although they are also continuing to check Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus and how he would best fit this team.

Which strikers are on Man United's list?

Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are the two stars most desired by chiefs at Old Trafford yet there remains doubt about the availability of both - and what the outlay would be for either player. Tottenham’s Kane is expected to fetch between £80-100million if he is on the summer market while Osimhen would be beyond that figure if he leaves Napoli, possibly with a price-tag of around £125million.

No progress has been made in either case yet but back-up considerations are in the early stages and Kolo Muani is believed to be emerging as an intriguing option, although German reports suggest Frankfurt could demand as much as €120m (£105m) for him.

Switching to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, he has taken to the German top-flight like a fish to water this season. He has set tongues wagging among top scouts, who are really starting to believe he could comfortably make the switch into English football.

He has 31 goal contributions from 36 games for his German club this season with 17 goals and 14 assists. It is believed that while he is trying to stay focused on his current situation, there is an awareness of a big move opening up.

He still lacks the status of a Kane or Osimhen but his growing profile in the French national team is also reason to believe he is on a very positive path.

What is Man United's stance on Hojlund?

Atalanta forward Hojlund, 20, is four years younger and while his talent is undoubted there is a little more concern around his inexperience. He has unbelievable positional instinct for goals but this might be too soon for such a move that would come with incredible pressure.

Hojlund was at Sturm Graz until last summer, only has four international caps for Denmark, and if United do decide they want a new No.9 he may lack the nous to deal with such a role. But this is something that United intend to understand more fully.

United have been using Wout Weghorst as their central striker since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club and are now targeting a striker that fits more clearly with their identity. Weghorst’s work rate has actually impressed this season, with some believing his selfless leg-work is one of the reasons Marcus Rashford has been able to flourish since the World Cup.

United want more goal threat added to the squad though as they seek to start mounting a serious challenge for the Premier League title under Ten Hag.