Manchester United's rumoured move for Mateo Kovacic would require a "mad" decision by Chelsea to sanction the sale, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Kovacic has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, as Graham Potter, Todd Boehly and Co. continue their revamp of the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Manchester United transfer news - Mateo Kovacic

As per a report by 90min, Erik ten Hag's United have joined the race for Manchester City and Liverpool target Kovacic.

The Chelsea midfielder has less than 18 months on his contract, with a move away from Stamford Bridge having been mooted.

It's claimed by the same outlet that contract extension talks are yet to progress beyond the initial phase, indicating a departure could be on the cards.

Should Chelsea fail to tie Kovacic down to a new long-term deal, the Croatian would be able to sign for clubs outside of England on a free transfer in January 2024.

As such, Chelsea could look to cash-in on the 28-year-old while they can, with The Sun hinting a summer clear-out could be on the cards.

The outlet is suggesting the Blues will be forced into selling some key assets in the summer window, having posted significant losses following a hefty spending spree under Boehly.

Chelsea have splashed over £500 million on talent during the previous two transfer windows and another spending spree is expected this summer, as per The Evening Standard.

One player left in the lurk over his Stamford Bridge future is Kovacic, with United rumoured to be sniffing around the combative midfielder.

What has Dean Jones said about Kovacic to United?

In an interview with GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones believes it would be crazy for Chelsea to green-light Kovacic's exit to a Premier League rival.

On the ex-Real Madrid man's future, Jones said: "I think Mateo Kovacic would be a good signing, but I just don't see it happening.

"It seems to me that all these transfer rumours are coming out at a time when Chelsea will be focusing on giving him a new contract.

"They would be mad to have such a turnaround of their midfield at this moment in time that Kovacic could go as well.”

How has Kovacic been performing this season?

Such has been his importance to Chelsea's season so far, it's unlikely the west Londoners will be happy to see Kovacic leave, should he decide to reject a new deal and depart in the summer.

The Austrian-born midfielder has featured 27 times for Chelsea across all competitions in 2022/23, including six appearances in the Champions League (Transfermarkt).

An integral part in the club's run to the quarter-final, Kovacic has mustered an impressive 6.95 WhoScored rating for his performances in the Champions League.