Antony and Jadon Sancho will play no part in the game.

Journalist Dean Jones has named four potential players who can operate out wide for ten Hag.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has several options to play on the right-wing ahead of the side’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday, as journalist Dean Jones namedrops a trio that could fulfil the role, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils hope to return to winning ways after their recent 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

Man Utd team news – Brighton & Hove Albion

It has been a chaotic few weeks for Manchester United, who have dealt with several internal matters off the pitch. Following their late loss at the Emirates Stadium earlier this month, ten Hag was questioned by reporters why Jadon Sancho wasn’t involved in the matchday squad. The Dutchman responded by implying that the 23-year-old’s training displays hadn’t been to the required standard in the build-up to the game.

Sancho hit back with a now-deleted post on X, claiming that he felt he was the scapegoat and denying any claims of unprofessionalism. On Thursday, the club confirmed that the former Borussia Dortmund man would "remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue."

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the winger's future could be something to look out for in 2024.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have delayed Antony’s return to training following the international break amid allegations against the winger. According to Sky Sports News, the Brazilian has been placed on a leave of absence with full pay and has appeared on television in his native South America to deny the charges made by ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavalin. A club statement read:

“Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony. Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice to address the allegations. As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

Therefore, ten Hag has a vacant spot on the right wing ahead of this weekend’s clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

What has Jones said about Man Utd?

Jones suggests that Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Mason Mount could all be alternatives to Facuno Pellistri on the wing should ten Hag select a more experienced figure in the starting XI. On the quartet, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“You start to consider what else they could do. You could throw Fernandes out there. I think that that's an option you have to consider. Also, if Hojlund is back in the lineup, if he goes through the middle and you've got Rashford, and if Martial was fit, then you'd have the potential of Rashford on one flank and Martial on another. So, you'd have to consider that. Then there's also the thing with McTominay and him coming into form. Once Mount is fit again, he could go and play that position. So, Pellistri does look the most obvious fit for that role, but there are also a few other situations that I think ten Hag will be weighing up in the coming weeks.”

Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Mason Mount - 2023/24 comparison Fernandes Martial Mount Appearances 4 2(1) 2 Goals 1 0 0 Assists 1 0 0 Shots per game 3.3 0.7 0 Pass success rate 75.2% 90.9% 82.1% Overall rating 7.28 6.30 6.15 All stats according to WhoScored

What could start for Man Utd this weekend?

In Manchester United’s last fixture, ten Hag started with a 4-2-3-1 formation, which he may stick to heading into this weekend’s visit of Brighton. Andre Onana will keep his place in goal, barring any late injuries in training, whilst Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot are battling it out on the right side of defence.

Lisandro Martinez has handed the Red Devils a boost, hinting he is fit to return to the side despite suffering a foot injury at Arsenal. Victor Lindelof is favourite to partner the Argentine at the back. Sergio Reguilon cis in line to make his full debut for United, having signed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur on Deadline Day following injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

In the middle, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen partnered each other in the last game, though Scott McTominay’s impressive Scotland form may convince ten Hag to select the 26-year-old in the middle. Mount could also return to the side. Fernandes plays his best football, operating as a number ten behind the striker, and it seems unlikely that the Dutchman will want one of his top players to sacrifice himself out wide.

Rasmus Hojlund impressed in his short cameo at the Emirates and making his first Man Utd start is a possibility, with Marcus Rashford moving to his favoured left-wing position. That leaves the right wing, where ten Hag could opt for experience over youth and hand Martial, who signed for the club in a deal worth £36m in 2015, a start as the Frenchman tries to impress potential suitors ahead of a potential Old Trafford departure soon.

Predicted line-up: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, Mount, Fernandes; Martial, Rashford, Hojlund.