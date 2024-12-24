Manchester United could be set to hand Ruben Amorim a £150million war chest in the January transfer window to fix their immediate problems in the Premier League - with Tyler Dibling, Viktor Gyokeres and Gregor Kobel all being targeted by the club's recruitment team, according to reports.

United have lost more games than they've won in the league this season, whilst Amorim has only won four of his nine games in charge of the club since taking over in early November, with two of those being in the Europa League. It's a long way from where United want to be - and that could lead them to spend large amounts of money in the winter window to fire themselves up the table.

Report: United Have Triple Signing in Their Sights

The Red Devils could be looking to strengthen their squad

The report from Fichajes states that United are willing to make a 'strong investment' in the next transfer window, with €180million (£150million) to spend to strengthen their squad - and the trio of Dibling, Gyokeres and Kobel could become 'fundamental pieces' of their squad in the future.

Viktor Gyokeres's Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 15 =1st Goals 18 1st Key Passes Per Game 2 3rd Shots Per Game 4.7 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.1 2nd Match rating 8.15 1st

The young Englishman is one of the most prominent names on their shortlist, having impressed for Southampton despite their lowly status in the Premier League this season - and the Saints are asking for €35million (£29million) to part ways with their young starlet, which United would be willing to pay for a player with such great potential.

Gyokeres is another player to have been linked. Having excelled to become arguably the best striker in Europe under Amorim at Sporting, he's become massively sought-after - and at a €75million (£62million) starting price, United could be willing to make the financial effort to secure a proven goalscorer that Amorim is used to in a bid to fire them up the table.

Kobel is the last of the trio to be mentioned. United are thought to be looking for reinforcements in goal, and have targeted the Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper as a result. Dortmund are thought to be asking for €70million (£58million) for the Swiss star, with United willing to invest that for him to become the 'pillar' of their defence for the future, ousting the inconsistent Andre Onana as a result.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres scored 66 goals in 68 games under Ruben Amorim at Sporting Lisbon.

United want to show ambition and although prices in the winter window are inflated, the Red Devils' top brass are ready to make their moves in winter to ensure a successful future - with European football the ultimate aim come the end of the season.

