Highlights Manchester United have prepared for Wan-Bissaka's departure after a disappointing stint at Old Trafford with commemorative t-shirts for the game vs Newcastle.

United are willing to listen to cut-price offers for the right-back to secure funds for a rebuild.

Potential replacements include Jeremie Frimpong, with United focusing on upgrading the right-back position.

Manchester United are preparing for many of their current stars to leave the club as a summer rebuild continues to dominate the headlines at Old Trafford following an abysmal season on most fronts - and that raft of stars leaving is reportedly set to include Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with a farewell planned for the full-back in United's game against Newcastle on Wednesday evening.

Wan-Bissaka joined the Red Devils from Crystal Palace back in 2019 after a stellar breakthrough season in south London, with the Old Trafford club parting with a reported fee of £50million to bring him to the north-west. Life in Manchester hasn't quite gone to plan for Wan-Bissaka, and having lost the right-back slot to Diogo Dalot, Wan-Bissaka has only made 18 starts for United this season - with the majority of those coming at left-back thanks to the injuries owed to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

A superb defender in his own half, Wan-Bissaka doesn't quite require the skillset of a modern full-back with crossing ability coupled with the knack of making a difference in the final third. And with his contract set to expire at the end of next season, Neil Custis of The Sun has suggested that United are planning for his exit on Wednesday evening - with t-shirts of him lifting the Carabao Cup being printed to thank him for his efforts in United's recent history.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Manchester United Transfer Latest

Wan-Bissaka has been touted with an exit for a long time

The report states that Wan-Bissaka will join the already departing Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial in saying farewell to United on Wednesday evening, with a t-shirt being printed in his honour.

The full-back will be able to leave on a free next summer but United are willing to listen to cut-price offers to get him off the wage bill and secure some vital funds to spend in their rebuild. Wan-Bissaka has been a disappointment despite making 187 appearances for the Red Devils and with Dalot having become first-choice right-back, an upgrade on the Portugal international could be sought after to massively increase their options on the right side of defence.

Having been linked with former club Crystal Palace, the report further suggests that United will have to take a hit on Wan-Bissaka - which could end up being a fee of just £20million to secure his services elsewhere. Varane and Martial have contracts expiring in the summer and there has been nothing on United’s end to suggest that the French duo will prolong their stays at Old Trafford.

Manchester United Are Taking Right Rebuild Steps

Manchester United have a lot of stars up for sale

This appears to be another good move from United. If they can receive a bid for Wan-Bissaka to buy replacements elsewhere, it would end his poor stint at Old Trafford and be put into a kitty where they can improve on the whole, regardless of position.

Varane and Martial are on extortionate wages, and whilst Wan-Bissaka doesn't come as close in terms of his salary, he still earns £90,000-per-week for United and that in itself is another help in achieving their goals should he be relieved from the wage bill.

Jeremie Frimpong is a name that has been touted as a potential man to come in for Wan-Bissaka, and with Dalot's defensive prowess and Frimpong's attacking excellence, the two would prepare United well for the upcoming season should the Dutchman sign.

