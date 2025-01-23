Manchester United are reportedly preparing ‘a significant offer’ for Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz in the coming days of the January transfer window, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils see the Moroccan international as ‘a top-level reinforcement’ for Ruben Amorim’s squad, who could bring creativity to the team in the final third.

Talks for Diaz, a former Manchester City starlet, could reportedly accelerate in the coming days, with Amorim a fan of the 25-year-old winger’s qualities.

Although specific figures have not been disclosed, Fichajes believe Man United could make a significant investment to secure Diaz’s arrival this month.

Man United Eye Brahim Diaz

To bolster Amorim’s frontline

According to Fichajes, Diaz is now evaluating his options, and the next few days will be crucial to determine whether the Moroccan international will continue his career at Real Madrid or embark on a new challenge in the Premier League.

The 'incredible' 25-year-old, who was linked with a return to England in January, has struggled for regular minutes under Carlo Ancelotti this season and is mostly a bench player in a star-studded Los Blancos lineup.

Diaz has made only seven starts in La Liga and two in the Champions League so far, scoring three goals and providing five assists in just over 1,000 minutes of action in all competitions.

The Moroccan international has entered the final 18 months of his contract in the Spanish capital, and it remains to be seen whether he will commit to a new deal given his diminished role this season.

Man United are thought to be in the market for reinforcements this January and are prioritising a new left wing-back, with Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu now on their radar.

The Red Devils have yet to register any transfer activity this month but are anticipating winger Antony’s departure in the coming days on loan to Real Betis.

Brahim Diaz's Real Madrid Stats (2024/25) Games 24 Goals 3 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 358 Minutes played 1,073

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-01-25.