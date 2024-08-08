Highlights Man United set to bid £25m for Burnley star Sander Berge.

Burnley want £30m for the star midfielder, but United have already agreed personal terms.

Red Devils aim to secure deal with Manuel Ugarte negotiations stalling.

Manchester United are preparing to make a £25million bid for Burnley star Sander Berge, according to TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the Norway star in recent times after a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte stalled over the gap in valuation between the clubs.

A list of potential targets has emerged and is seemingly topped by the Championship ace, who is dreaming of a move to Old Trafford after suffering two relegations from the Premier League.

Man United Prepare Bid for Berge

Burnley want £30million to sell

The Reds have held talks with the Clarets over a deal for the 6ft 5 international, who has been dubbed as "unbelievable" by John Egan during his time with Sheffield United.

Burnley are said to be eyeing a £30million windfall to allow him to leave, but United are now preparing a £25million bid including add-ons to convince them to part ways with the 26-year-old.

Sander Berge - Career Positions Position Games Goals Assists Defensive midfield 167 6 7 Central midfield 97 16 11 Attacking midfield 2 1 1 Centre-back 1 0 0

Manchester United are said to be willing to offer him around £100,000 per-week to convince him to join, and the club have already received a yes from the player over the move. They now just face a task convincing Burnley to let him leave for less than what they're demanding.

The club have also held talks with Monaco for Youssouf Fofana and interest remains in Ugarte, but a deal won't be done for the Uruguay international unless PSG drop their asking price dramatically before the transfer window shuts.

Sofyan Amrabat is another target after his loan spell at Old Trafford last season, with the player waiting on a decision from INEOS chiefs before deciding to move elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Sander Berge played the most minutes of any Burnley player in the Premier League last season (3,009).

Manchester United Move for Frenkie De Jong

Barcelona still undecided on stance

Frenkie De Jong has been a top target at Old Trafford for Erik Ten Hag for several years now, and the club are ready to try again to bring the Dutchman in this summer.

According to reports the Red Devils have made contact with Barcelona about a transfer for the Netherlands international, with their financial issues plaguing them once again.

United are willing to do a deal for around £40million and while Hansi Flick would prefer to keep him at the club, Barcelona remain undecided on if they would be willing to let him leave the club.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.