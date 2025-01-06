Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim could look to complete a deal for Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, according to reports - with the Red Devils aiming to fix their attacking problems by signing the on-fire Bees star in the January transfer window.

Mbeumo has 13 top-flight goals this season, matching world-class stars such as Cole Palmer and Alexander Isak, whilst also only being beaten by Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland. Sitting amongst the greatest company in the Premier League, it's no wonder that the 'insane' star has picked up interest from clubs including Liverpool and Newcastle United - though it could be Amorim's men that make a move for him.

Report: Man Utd Could Make '£43m Bid' For Mbeumo

The Brentford star has been one of the leading stars in the Premier League

The report from Fichajes states that Mbeumo has caught the attention of United after his stellar performances this season for Brentford. The Cameroonian international registered nine goals in each of his last two campaigns in the top-flight, but he's ramped his output up a notch this season with 13 strikes already in just 20 games - and he's now one of the Premier League's 'great stars' after learning his craft in the Championship with 23 goals over two seasons in the second-tier.

Bryan Mbeumo's Premier League statistics - Brentford squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 13 1st Assists 3 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.9 1st Shots Per Game 1.8 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.3 =1st Match rating 7.48 1st

His form has sparked the interest of United, and the Red Devils are now willing to pay a fee in the region of €50million (£43million) for his services. Mbeumo has proven vital to Brentford with his speed, finishing and technical ability - and with left-footed wingers being a rarity in the transfer market, he's become a top target for Amorim, owing further to his work-rate and teamwork that fits well into Brentford's aggressive nature.

Mbeumo is reportedly seen as the solution to United's attacking problems, with the Red Devils having scored just 11 goals in nine Premier League games under Amorim, and 12 goals in 11 games under Erik ten Hag. Although a bid of £43million may seem high, Brentford are not entirely convinced by the offer, with Mbeumo deemed 'irreplaceable'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bryan Mbeumo has five goals in 20 caps for Cameroon.

The report further states that the next few weeks will be crucial to Mbeumo's future. Brentford are fighting to keep their star man, and United will fight for his signature right until the end of the transfer window - though Mbeumo will look to continue his form, where a superb season could open the door to some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Related Man Utd Offered 'Extraordinary' Striker in 'Shock' Zirkzee Swap Deal Joshua Zirkzee has struggled at Manchester United and the Red Devils could land a shock target as part of a swap deal

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-01-25.