Manchester United are eyeing a surprise summer move for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils have reportedly earmarked the Spaniard as one of their top priorities for the upcoming transfer window, with Ruben Amorim particularly keen on his arrival.

The Portuguese manager views Casado as a key signing to boost United’s midfield, as the club anticipate multiple first-team departures this summer, with Christian Eriksen and Casemiro’s futures uncertain.

The Danish midfielder is set to become a free agent after the season, while Casemiro is expected to be available on the market with just one year remaining on his contract.

Man United Keen on Marc Casado

Could offer up to £66m for the 21-year-old

According to Fichajes, United intend to bring in Casado as their third-choice midfielder alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte.

The Red Devils are reportedly considering making a ‘tempting offer’ for the 21-year-old, which could reach up to €80m (£66m).

Casado has been a regular starter under Hansi Flick in his first senior season, making 33 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and providing six assists.

The 21-year-old, praised as 'complete', has remained ahead of Frenkie de Jong in the pecking order even after the Dutchman’s return from injury, limiting the former Ajax starlet to just four La Liga starts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casado ranks second in minutes played among Barcelona midfielders this season, trailing only Pedri.

United are anticipating a busy summer transfer window under Amorim, with a new first-choice striker high on the Portuguese manager’s agenda.

While he would welcome a reunion with Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, United could be priced out of the move and may target cheaper alternatives.

The Red Devils sit 14th in the Premier League with 11 games remaining and will next face Real Sociedad in the Europa League Round of 16 first leg on Thursday.

Marc Casado's Barcelona Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 22 Goals 1 Assists 3 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 1,545

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-03-25.