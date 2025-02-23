Manchester United are reportedly looking to bolster their midfield options for next season, and are preparing an £80 million transfer offer for Crystal Palace talent Adam Wharton, Fichajes has revealed.

The Red Devils are currently languishing in 15th in the Premier League table, and it has been far from an ideal start for new boss Ruben Amorim. An injury crisis has forced the former Sporting boss into a selection headache, with the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Toby Collyer just the midfielders on the treatment table.

A new midfielder is high on Amorim's list of priorities heading into the summer transfer window, and the Manchester United top brass are prepared to invest heavily.

United Targeting Move for Palace Ace Wharton

They could be preparing a lofty £80 million transfer offer

As per Fichajes, Wharton is a player on Manchester United's radar, with the club eager to move on from Christian Eriksen, whose contract is set to expire this summer. The 21-year-old is believed to fit Amorim's ideologies, and his high potential fits the bill for INEOS' long-term rebuild plan as well.

But the "incredible" Wharton is a pivotal player in Oliver Glasner's squad. After joining in winter last year, he impressed massively for Palace, and consequently earned a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England team for Euro 2024. He has missed much of this season due to injury, though he is slowly being eased back into first-team action as of late.

Adam Wharton's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 11 Minutes Played 680 Progressive Passes per 90 9.34 Passes Completion (%) 78.5 Key Passes per 90 1.32 Tackles Won per 90 1.45 Interceptions per 90 1.45 Clearances per 90 1.84

It is likely a significant offer would be required to lure Wharton away from Selhurst Park, particularly given the competition for his services. Alongside Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal have both been linked with moves.

Local rivals Manchester City also evidently rate the player highly, having sounded out the prospect of signing him as a replacement for Rodri following his injury last year, as revealed exclusively by GIVEMESPORT.

It would undoubtedly be a fantastic coup if Manchester United are able to fend off competition for Wharton's signature. The Englishman is an ideal replacement to the aging likes of Eriksen and Casemiro, and his partnership with Mainoo in midfield could set up the midfield nicely for years to come.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 23/02/2025