Manchester United have made Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez one of their top targets under new manager Ruben Amorim, with the Red Devils identifying the player as a potential long-term replacement for Bruno Fernandes, according to Fichajes.

Lopez enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign for Barcelona last season, scoring eight goals in just 14 La Liga starts. This, along with a positive start to this term, has prompted interest from United, who are said to be willing to make an offer worth €100 million (£84 million) for the 21-year-old playmaker.

The English club are keen on securing a successor to Fernandes sooner rather than later, with the Portuguese turning 30 in September, and believe Lopez is the perfect man to fulfill this role. However, contracted until 2029, the creative midfielder also has a €500 million release clause, so luring him away from Catalonia will certainly not be an easy task for United.

United Eyeing £84m Lopez

It'll be a difficult move to pull off

Spending a season on loan at Spanish third division side Linares during the 2022/23 campaign, where he scored 12 goals, Lopez returned to Barcelona last summer looking to make his breakthrough into the first team at the Nou Camp. Excelling in pre-season, Xavi, the club's manager at the time, gave the youngster plenty of opportunities which he emphatically took, thriving as an advanced midfielder.

Establishing himself as a core part of the Catalan giants' team and described as 'astonishing', new boss Hansi Flick has been slightly more reticent to use Lopez, starting him in just two La Liga games so far this term. As a result, the promise of regular football at Old Trafford, and being the ultimate heir to Fernandes' throne, could attract the Spaniard to a switch to Manchester.

Fichajes report that, with Amorim's blessing, United will make a blockbuster £84 million offer for Lopez. Given United reportedly made a £25 million offer for the starlet in June, and given his relative inexperience, stumping up a fee of this magnitude would certainly represent a staggering proposal, which may ultimately prove too difficult for Barcelona to reject.

However, Fichajes suggest that the move is not simply about securing a replacement for Fernandes, but also about consolidating a long-term project that will allow United to compete at the highest level in Europe again.

Lopez' La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 8 Assists 0 Shots Per 90 3.17 Key Passes Per 90 1.12 Progressive Passes Per 90 4.72

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 12/11/2024