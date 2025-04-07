Manchester United are willing to make a ‘considerable’ offer to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils are reportedly eyeing a proven goalscorer to boost Ruben Amorim’s frontline after the season and have identified Osimhen as a perfect candidate.

The Nigeria international’s power, mobility and eye for goal are said to be appealing to Old Trafford chiefs, who believe Osimhen would be a great fit for Amorim’s tactical set-up.

Osimhen is spending the season on loan at Galatasaray and is expected to leave Napoli permanently this summer, when his contract enters its final 12 months.

Man United Eyeing Victor Osimhen Deal

Top of Ruben Amorim's summer shortlist

According to Fichajes, United want to seal Osimhen’s summer arrival at Old Trafford as soon as possible, as he appears to be top among the options on their striker shortlist.

The Red Devils would reportedly be willing to shell out a ‘considerable’ offer to convince Napoli into a summer deal, while Galatasaray understand they have no chance of keeping him at the club amid Premier League interest.

Osimhen, praised as 'the best striker in the world', has been impressive on loan in Turkey this season, scoring 28 goals and providing five assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

He faced a Premier League side once this season and netted twice in Galatasaray’s 3-2 win over Tottenham back in November.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Osimhen is leading the Turkish Super Lig top scorers with 20 goals, closely followed by Krzysztof Piatek, who has 19.

Man United are believed to have several options on their striker shortlist this summer, including Ipswich Town sensation Liam Delap.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, United and Chelsea are believed to be the two main suitors of the England U21 international, who has a £40m release clause in his contract.

Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray Stats (2024/25) Games 32 Goals 28 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 88 Minutes played 2,457

