Manchester United could launch a huge coup for AC Milan star Theo Hernandez in the January transfer window, according to reports - which would appease both Ruben Amorim and Omar Berrada, with the latter personally wanting to sign the speedy France star.

United spent close to £200million in the summer under Erik ten Hag's guidance, but the Dutchman left United at the end of October and with Amorim coming into the helm, he's found it difficult. Just four wins in nine games - with two of those being in the Europa League - means that United are still in the bottom half of the table, but they could sign the 'world-class' defender to turn the tide in that regard.

Report: United Could 'Launch Hernandez Attack

The left-back is firmly in the sights of United chiefs

The report from Milan Live states that Hernandez's situation at AC Milan is 'increasingly complicated', and that he could leave the San Siro club - with a 'big club' being ready to snatch him away from Lombardy whenever possible.

The full-back, who is thought to be one of the best in the world in his position, started on the bench vs Genoa last weekend and didn't come on, with the same happening vs Hellas Verona this weekend in Serie A before he was introduced, thanks to an injury to Rafael Leao.

Theo Hernandez's Serie A statistics - AC Milan squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 =8th Assists 2 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.2 =5th Crosses Per Game 0.6 =5th Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =2nd Match rating 6.85 7th

Made even more complicated by the fact he was wearing the captain's armband just a week before his Genoa snub, Hernandez could now be on his way out - especially with his contract expiring in 18 months.

There hasn't been any significant progress on his renewal, and he could even be sold in the January transfer window with United being interested in his services. The report states that Premier League giants United are amongst those teams wanting to secure his signature, and they could go 'on the attack' to prise him from northern Italy to northern England.

The Red Devils could even be preparing a blitz to land the Frenchman in the next few days, and Milan fans fear losing one of their most important players in the coming weeks. Amorim is aiming to strengthen his side immediately in a bid to find their way back into Europa League conversations, and Hernandez is their big target - with the club waiting in the wings and being ready to launch their bid for him 'as soon as possible'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Theo Hernandez has 36 caps for France, scoring twice.

United are ready to take advantage of his situation, with the chances of Hernandez leaving Milan being 'very high' - though Milan fans will be hoping that Hernandez can sign a new deal to prolong his stay at the club.

United Have Been in Dire Need of a Left Back

The Red Devils haven't managed to find a Luke Shaw successor

United have shown 'serious deficiencies' in defence in recent months, and Hernandez's arrival would bring experience, quality and danger in attack - something they haven't boasted for quote some time with Luke Shaw's injury woes being well-documented and makeshift players having failed to make the grade.

Hernandez's lightning pace, defensive ability and nature to produce moments of brilliance from the left flank make him a huge asset for any side in Europe - and that could see Amorim conduct a move for his services to end United's left-back woes once and for all after a couple years of woes all round.

