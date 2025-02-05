Manchester United are preparing a summer move for Athletic Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils have reportedly identified the Spanish international as an option to bolster Ruben Amorim’s midfield and are eyeing a deal for him after the season.

Sancet has been a key player for Bilbao this term, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 23 appearances across all competitions.

The 24-year-old, praised as ‘exceptional’ by FotMob, has earned four senior caps for Spain to date and scored once, on his debut against Scotland in October 2023.

Man United Eyeing Oihan Sancet

Bilbao ‘fear offer’ from Old Trafford

According to Fichajes, Bilbao ‘fear’ that Man United’s offer for Sancet would be difficult to match but hope the 24-year-old will remain loyal to his boyhood club despite growing Premier League interest.

Sancet, a product of Bilbao’s academy, has made 180 appearances for the Basque club since his debut in 2019, scoring 34 goals and registering 18 assists.

United are expected to reinforce their midfield this summer, with Christian Eriksen’s contract expiring and Casemiro’s future uncertain, as the Brazilian has less than 18 months left on his deal.

The Red Devils endured a quiet January transfer window, only signing promising defenders Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven to boost Amorim’s depleted backline.

The Portuguese tactician has likely lost Lisandro Martinez to a season-ending injury, while Luke Shaw remains unavailable after suffering another setback last year.

United are 13th in the Premier League after 24 games, having suffered a 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace last weekend.

Amorim’s side will next face Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday before travelling to Tottenham next weekend.

Oihan Sancet's Athletic Bilbao Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 18 Goals 8 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 4 Minutes played 1,107

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-02-25.