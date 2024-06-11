Highlights Manchester United's staff restructuring continues as INEOS outline their next steps.

United have already hired Omar Berrada as their new chief executive, while Jason Wilcox has also joined the club as technical director.

The club are hoping to complete a deal with Newcastle United for sporting director Dan Ashworth, despite the future of Erik ten Hag up in the air.

Manchester United are hoping to sort out aspects behind the scenes, such as backroom staff, before making a final decision on the manager, Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMEPSPORT.

The club's transitional summer is well underway behind the scenes with new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe keen to get the club's hierarchy in order ahead of the new season.

But there is one huge uncertainty hanging over Old Trafford, which is the future of Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman was expected to face the sack following the FA Cup final, but United delivered their best performance of the season to overcome rivals Manchester City at Wembley to claim the historic trophy.

Now, the club have taken on a rigorous process to decide whether they should stick with the boss for a third season, or make a significant change in the dugout, but that decision is yet to be confirmed.

However, the Ten Hag's job is just one item on a long to-do list for INEOS this summer, with plenty of changes, arrivals and departures expected in the coming months.

INEOS Are Getting To Work

'Slowly and surely' making improvements behind the scenes

Despite Ten Hag's future still being undecided, INEOS and Ratcliffe have wasted no time in making changes that are just as crucial to the club's hierarchy, ahead of the summer transfer window and the 2024/25 season.

They have brought in a new technical director and, back in January, appointed a new chief executive to oversee the on-pitch success.

Before they plan on bringing in any new additions to the playing staff, United want to wrap up an agreement with Newcastle United for the appointment of Dan Ashworth, who would come in as the club's new sporting director.

Newcastle placed Ashworth on gardening leave back in February when the 53-year-old was linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

Related Manchester United Now Considering Youssouf Fofana It's unclear how serious Manchester United's interest is at this stage.

The process of agreeing on a compensation fee with the Magpies for Ashworth is still ongoing, but it is something Man Utd are keen to get arranged swiftly, according to Dharmesh Sheth, before he can finally begin his new role.

He said:

"I think more generally, what Manchester United want to do at the moment is, as well as conduct this post-season review and sort out the managerial situation, it is the recruitment and it is the positions above the manager. "They've slowly but surely, under INEOS, started to do that. They brought in Omar Berrada as a chief executive. They brought in a technical director in Jason Wilcox, Dan Ashworth, that is still in process with regard to the compensation with Newcastle United. "I think they want to get all of that in order and then look at the managerial situation."

Ten Hag Process Slammed As 'A Shambles'

The Ducthman's future is still undecided

Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the thorough process of deciding whether to stick with Ten Hag or twist and hire a new manager is "embarrassing and disrespectful" to the Dutchman, who ended his second season with a trophy.

The journalist claimed that the review is helpful to the club because they can use the time to find a suitable candidate. England boss Gareth Southgate has been heavily linked, while rumours of a move for Brentford's Thomas Frank was labelled "stupid".

“It has been called an end-of-season review, but in reality, it seems the time has actually just been used to extend their time frame to find a candidate that convinces them to part ways with Ten Hag," Jones told GMS.

“It’s become a bit of a shambles, the way info is leaking about meetings with other managers, and it does all feel a bit disrespectful too.”