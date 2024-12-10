Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has become a priority target for Manchester United ahead of the January transfer window, Fichajes has claimed.

United, alongside Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, are believed to be chasing the Nigerian forward as they look to bolster Ruben Amorim’s squad with a fresh arrival up front.

Osimhen has been excelling in Turkey since joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists in 13 appearances.

The 'one-of-a-kind' 25-year-old striker’s return to his best form has reportedly sparked interest from top clubs in Europe and the Premier League, including Man United, who have lost their last two games under Amorim.

According to Fichajes, the Red Devils could soon step up their interest in Osimhen, who has a mid-season break clause in his loan deal at Galatasaray and is reportedly valued by Napoli at £62m (€75m).

The Serie A giants are keen to secure Osimhen’s swift departure in 2025 and fund their own rebuild under Antonio Conte, who froze the Nigerian out of his first-team squad before the new season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Osimhen has scored 76 goals and provided 18 assists in 113 appearances for Napoli.

Galatasaray, who have enjoyed Osimhen’s resurgence recently, reportedly do not have the resources to retain him in January, meaning his winter departure could now be on the cards.

Osimhen, labelled 'a freak athlete', has been heavily linked with a Premier League move before the new season, with Chelsea often mentioned as his most realistic destination in England last summer.

It remains to be seen if Man United will advance their interest in the 25-year-old next month, having signed two strikers in the past 18 months in Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

The Red Devils are believed to be targeting a new left-sided defender in January and could also dip into the midfielder market, considering Christian Eriksen and Casemiro’s uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

United are 13th in the Premier League after 15 games, eight points off the top four going into Sunday’s Manchester derby at the Etihad.

Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray Stats (2024/25) Games 13 Goals 10 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 99 Minutes played 989

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-11-24.