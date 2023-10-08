Highlights Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Manchester United should prioritize getting rid of £430k-a-week trio as they are not offering much as squad players.

Manchester United's poor start to the season and injury crisis have raised doubts about manager Erik ten Hag's future at the club.

The Red Devils are considering signing a Bayern Munich defender to strengthen their defense, but his availability and the required fee could be an issue.

Manchester United have endured a turgid start to proceedings in 2023/24 and now transfer insider Dean Jones has insisted Erik ten Hag should ‘prioritise’ parting ways with a trio of fringe players.

The Dutchman, despite his Carabao Cup success last campaign, has struggled to find a run of sustained form this season and now has a cloud of doubt hanging over his role at the club.

Manchester United news - Latest

Despite a string of below-par performances and results, the former Ajax boss’ spot in the dugout remains safe for the foreseeable future, as reported by MailOnline. The report suggests that Manchester United’s hierarchy retain ‘firm confidence’ in his suitability for the role, and they still view him as the long-term custodian.

Six losses have come in the club’s first 10 games of the new campaign, which includes back-to-back defeats in the Champions League. Their most recent – against Turkish outfit Galatasaray – embodied the feeling in the Old Trafford camp as things stand given it ended in a disheartening 3-2 loss.

Domestically, they also find themselves in a rut having amassed just nine points from their opening seven league fixtures. Admittedly, the club have found themselves riddled with injuries in the opening embers of the new campaign, with central defender Lisandro Martínez the latest culprit to be ruled out for months, per Sky Sports.

One shining light for Red Devils supporters has been Rasmus Hojlund, who joined from Serie A side Atalanta in the summer for £72m, per Sky Sports. Despite falling at the hands of Galatasaray on Tuesday, the 20-year-old marksman managed to grab a brace and showed the Old Trafford faithful what’s to come in the coming seasons.

Read More: Rasmus Hojlund’s electric highlights in Man Utd vs Galatasaray emerge

The future of £430k-a-week star trio now up in the air at Old Trafford – Dean Jones

Transfer insider Jones insisted that Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho – who pocket a combined £430,000-per-week in Greater Manchester – should be on the club’s chopping board and that Ten Hag should prioritise offloading the aforementioned trio.

The reputable reporter also suggested that Ten Hag needs committed players in his ranks in order to find a way out of his side’s current pothole they find themselves overwhelmed by. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“Donny Van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho, I would be making it a priority to get them out of the football club at this stage, I just don't see what they're offering as squad players anymore. You could argue perhaps McTominay could come in there but even from McTominay’s point of view, I'm not sure what his personal motivation is at the moment, because he doesn't seem like he's going to have an opportunity long term to even stay in the team. “And Erik ten Hag needs to have players on board now that actually feel part of this project. It's been a terrible start to the season, and that can't roll on into the new year. So, there are some big decisions to be made, and obviously they've struggled to actually find these players new clubs, certainly at the valuations that they have the players held out.”

Read More: Man Utd: 53-year-old ‘wouldn’t even want to’ replace Ten Hag at Old Trafford

The injury crisis at Old Trafford continues to mount while the performances also see little to no improvement and now to make matters worse, Martinez is set for an extended spell on the wrong side of the white line.

Much was made of Martinez’s arrival in the Premier League with plenty of fans and pundits alike claiming his small stature would come as a heavy disadvantage to Ten Hag and his side. However, the 25-year-old managed to silence critics by being a vital cog in Manchester United’s Carabao Cup-winning season in 2022/23.

Lisandro Martínez Premier League stats vs Man Utd centre-backs 2023/24 Maguire Varane Martinez Lindelof Evans Appearances 0(2) 4(1) 5 4(2) 1(1) Average rating 6.05 6.67 6.17 6.25 6.95 Aerial duels won per game 1 1.4 0.2 0.5 2 Tackles per game 0.5 1 1.4 0.7 0.5 Interceptions per game - 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.5 Stats according to WhoScored

However, having aggravated a recurring metatarsal problem, the former Ajax man is set to undergo surgery again, Ten Hag confirmed in his pre-Galatasaray press conference. Of course, his injury just adds to the severity of United’s threadbare squad and will certainly be a cause for concern unless the struggling club can recruit a stopgap replacement in January.

Erik ten Hag targets £70m Bayern Munich ace to alleviate defensive woes

As the club comes to terms with the - albeit temporary - loss of the diminutive Argentine, Football Transfers have reported that Bayern Munich defender Matthijs De Ligt is of interest to Ten Hag and his entourage, while reports have also suggested that Spanish powerhouse Barcelona are also keen admirers.

Under contract in Bavaria until 2027, the report suggests that a fee of €80m (£70m) is what De Ligt's current employers would demand for his services given he is only 24 and has heaps of top-level experience.

Acquiring an elite defender such as De Ligt makes sense given how porous their defence has been of late but whether the Dutchman is attainable will likely arise as an issue in their pursuit. Though, that being said, Ten Hag will hope his existing relationship with him – thanks to their shared time at Ajax together – will act as some sort of incentive.