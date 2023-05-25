Manchester United’s bidders Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are unlikely to know whether they are the preferred bidders by the proposed end-of-week deadline, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

In a process that could yet go on for months, fans of the Old Trafford-based outfit are becoming increasingly irritated by the lack of progress.

Man United – takeover news

A number of reports suggested that United’s highly criticised owners The Glazers are set to consider their options at the end of May.

However, The Independent revealed that the preferred bidder in the takeover saga by the end of this week.

However, Jacobs claims that multiple sources believe this deadline is highly optimistic.

After 18 tumultuous years of rule, the Americans confirmed they were ‘commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives’ club back in November and the two leading bidders have been Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, though there is still an uncertainty in the air of whether the current owners will even go through with a sale.

According to Sky Sports, Sheikh Jassim has submitted a fourth bid for the club as he looks to up the ante in the ongoing bidding war, with Romano recently telling GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim will ‘try until the end’.

The bid, however, has been reported as £1billion shy of the Glazers’ valuation of the club, which is £6billion.

Jim Ratcliffe has also improved his bid which would see Joel and Avram Glazer remain as part of the United hierarchy, according to The Sun, which the Glazers’ view as the more attractive option currently.

What has Ben Jacobs said about the Manchester United takeover situation?

Jacobs suggested that the likelihood of the bidders in the well-documented two-horse race knowing whether they are the preferred option by Friday is unrealistic.

He exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: “From the perspective of both Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, neither, at the time of recording, and we should stress that’s Thursday, at lunch, of those groups have had it communicated to them yet that they are the preferred bidder.

"For that to change between now and Friday, although possible because we’ve seen so many surprises in this Manchester United’s sale process is being described by multiple sources as an optimistic time frame.”

What next for Man Utd?

Takeover shenanigans aside, Erik ten Hag is on the cusp of securing Champions League qualification, with just one point from two remaining games against Chelsea and Fulham required.

The Red Devils also have the small matters of an all-Manchester FA Cup final awaiting, where they have the chance to spoil Manchester City’s treble-chasing party.

Ten Hag needs to ensure his roster of players block out any background noise as they conclude an impressive season in the Dutchman’s inaugural campaign in England’s top division.

The club then tentatively look ahead to the summer window as they are unable of their capabilities due to the lack of clarity of their owner situation, but they have reportedly been scouring the market for a traditional number nine to plug their gaping hole up top.