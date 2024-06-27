Highlights Manchester United are targeting big-name stars for summer rebuild, led by new owners, INEOS.

Manchester United's transfer window is likely to focus on big name stars to replace their outgoing contingent of players, with a huge rebuild set to get underway by new owners INEOS in the coming weeks - though they could raid fellow Premier League rivals Chelsea for one of their youngsters, with Blues starlet Yahya Idrissi on their shortlist, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already seen the likes of Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane depart the club on free transfers, and others such as Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and more have all been linked with the exit door, which would give the club huge funds in wages and transfer fees to operate their own rebuild in a bid to turn their fortunes around. But having already made a series of youth signings this summer in the likes of Camron Mpofu of Reading and James Avery, an Australian talent, they could look to another Premier League outfit with Idrissi being in their sights according to HITC.

Manchester United Interested in Chelsea Youngster Idrissi

The youngster is part of a two-way tussle from Premier League clubs

The report states that the Red Devils, alongside Newcastle United, are interested in signing the young midfielder in a swoop that would take him away from Stamford Bridge.

Both clubs are willing to strike a deal for the 16-year-old, who has already featured at Chelsea at under-18 level. The Blues have begun contract talks as they aim to tie him down to a professional deal, but United are 'pushing hard' to sign him and it's certainly a transfer saga that could blossom into a move in the coming weeks, ahead of the Magpies who are also keen on a move that would see the Morocco youth international venture up north.

Manchester United - Premier League statistics, 2023/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Wins 18 =6th Losses 14 =7th Goals scored 57 =9th Goals conceded 58 =5th xG 61.13 11th

Idrissi has also received interest from abroad, with several foreign outfits all chasing his signature, but Chelsea's main threat is from teams who are competing domestically - and the Blues remain hopeful that he sees his future with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

United have a series of good, young players coming through their ranks with the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Willy Kambwala all coming to the fore in recent seasons, but they will need to add to that contingency and Idrissi could be the perfect foil to come in and develop alongside them.

Chelsea Overspending May Force Idrissi Out

The Blues have made a habit of signing young players

A reason that Idrissi may be moving on from Chelsea is that there is simply a lack of first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge at present, given how many young players Todd Boehly has decided to sign up to their ranks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United also signed Mason Mount from Chelsea last season, to play in midfield.

In terms of midfielders alone, Enzo Fernandez, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, Cesare Casadei and Romeo Lavia are all 23 and younger - and the imminent signing of Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa will only add to their stars who have youth on their side.

That's eight players for Idrissi to try to get past in the pecking order, not counting players who have been loaned out this season - and with United needing younger recruits to feature alongside Mainoo, there could well be a clearer path to first-team football for the youngster at Old Trafford.

