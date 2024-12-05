Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has taken his next step in his pursuit of Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, according to reports - with the Portuguese tactician keen to bolster his squad in the coming weeks as he bids to fire the Red Devils up the Premier League table.

Amorim suffered his first defeat of his tenure against Arsenal on Wednesday evening, though he knows that there is a great deal of work to be done at Old Trafford - and one step of that is recruitment. Davies has been touted and reports have stated that the club are pushing for his signing, having 'checked in' on the Canadian star.

Report: Manchester United 'Check In' On Davies

The left-back has been in fine form for Bayern over a number of seasons

The report from TEAMtalk states that United have checked in on Davies to gauge his interest after Amorim made it clear that he wants the Canadian.

Alphonso Davies' Bundesliga statistics - Bayern squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 916 6th Assists 1 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1.8 3rd Tackles Per Game 1.5 5th Interceptions Per Game 0.6 =4th Match rating 7.09 9th

Davies continues to be linked with United, in which GMS sources revealed that he wants a £10million signing fee if he was to join United as there is no transfer fee to be paid, with his contract under Vincent Kompany set to expire at the end of June - and it has made him one of the most 'sought-after' defenders in the world.

TEAMtalk sources state that United have now taken the next step by checking in with the 'world-class' star, which is to gauge his interest in making a move over to Old Trafford. That comes after Amorim gave his blessing towards the deal, which would be on a free transfer next summer or a cut-price deal in the January transfer window. United won't 'overpay' for players, with the club wanting to go through cost-cutting measures in terms of their squad - and so Davies is the perfect target for Amorim.

Luke Shaw's lack of fitness, alongside Tyrell Malacia only returning to action for the first time in an astonishing 18 months, means that the club are looking at an elite left-back and that has seen Davies come to the fore. Reports elsewhere have seen Davies linked with Real Madrid, but United hope that the lure of Premier League football could be enough to tempt the speedy full-back to England and feature for their side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alphonso Davies has 15 goals in 56 caps for Canada.

Davies has made over 200 appearances for Bayern Munich, so he boasts his fair share of experience and that too would be helpful to a youthful United squad.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 05-12-24.