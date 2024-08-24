The transfer of Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United is imminent with negotiations between clubs at their final stages, reveals Fabrizio Romano exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag hopes to add a fifth to his crop of new signings after a relatively busy summer. Joshua Zirkzee, Mathijs De Ligt, Leny Yoro and Noussar Mazraoui will all bulk up the squad depth ahead of what should be a season of resurgence for Manchester United. A deplorable eighth-place finish in the Premier League last term spurred great frustration among the Red Devils' faithful, but an FA Cup title victory managed to mitigate some of the domestic disappointment.

Now, with the higher-ups investing complete confidence in Ten Hag, the onus is now on the Dutch custodian to deliver satisfactory results with the backing he has had.

Related Ryan Giggs Named Four Arsenal Players He Hated While at Man Utd Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs revealed the names of four Arsenal players he disliked during his playing career.

Manuel Ugarte Edges Closer to Man Utd

The player has long been pushing for the move

News of Manchester United's interest in acquiring Ugarte arose in the early embers of this summer. Paris Saint-Germain struggled to accommodate sufficient minutes for the Uruguayan, who only managed 21 starts last term, from a possible 34. In search for greener pastures, Ugarte set his sights on Old Trafford, where there is already a need for a defensive midfield reinforcement following Casemiro's underwhelming outings last season.

Ugarte vs Casemiro - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Ugarte Casemiro Minutes 1,935 1,987 Goals/Assists 0/2 1/2 Pass success rate 91.5% 82.6% Tackles per game 3.9 3.3 Interceptions per game 1.6 0.7 Clearances per game 1 2.6 Overall rating 7.15 6.97

The 23-year-old international has reportedly been "pushing like crazy" at the opportunity, and working alongside a talented crop of youth players including Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho will undoubtedly be an appealing prospect.

For a prolonged period, negotiations between United and PSG reached a stand-still, with the Parisian outfit reluctant to budge on their £51 million valuation for a player described as a "defensive monster". However, a recent breakthrough was made, and both clubs are now expected to negotiate an initial loan with an obligation to buy.

The Red Devils remain unwilling to match PSG's hefty asking price, and are hoping to settle for less, but negotiations continue to flow smoothly regardless, and there is optimism that a deal can be struck soon.

Romano: Deal at 'Final Stages' for Ugarte

The saga's conclusion could be imminent

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the proposed transfer of Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United was well within its "final stages", and the player had played a key role in forcing his way out of the Parc de Princes. He said:

"Manuel Ugarte is quite close. Manuel Ugarte only wanted to go to Manchester United, so now they are at the final stages of the negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain. "The agreement with the player is already there since the end of July, and the player has been pushing a lot to go to Manchester United. He spoke to the manager, Luis Enrique to tell him that he wanted to go. This is why he was not in the squad for two weeks in a row, and [it is] also very clear that the player doesn't consider any other possibility, only United."

Related Man Utd Star's Future '50/50' Ahead of Deadline Day Manchester United's Jadon Sancho is 'open' to a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Man Utd Set to Sign 18-Year-Old Starlet Sekou Kone

The Malian youngster is highly-touted for his potential

Elsewhere, Manchester United are also set to complete the signing of Sekou Kone, from Malian outlet, Guidars FC. The 2006-born talent has been highly-touted for his potential, and is regarded a 'smart investment' by the club.

Generally deployed as a defensive midfielder, Kone poses a solution for Ten Hag in a key position, though his lack of experience implies that he may still be some distance off senior football. The Mali international, who also has 12 caps for his nation's under-17s team, is likely to feature in United's youth setup for at least a season or two, before he is capable of further first-team involvement.

Related Man Utd and Tottenham Want to Sign Barcelona Ace Christensen Man Utd and Tottenham are both interested in Barcelona star Andreas Christensen before the transfer deadline.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored.com