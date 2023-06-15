Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot has received a “last-minute approach” from Juventus to retain his services amid links of a move to Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag will look to bolster the Red Devils’ midfield department during the summer transfer window.

Man Utd transfer news – Adrien Rabiot

According to AS (via Man Utd News), Manchester United are one of the most interested clubs in securing the signature of Rabiot, who is available as a free agent when his £149,000 per-week contract expires at the end of the season.

The Red Devils were in pole position to secure the 28-year-old’s signature last summer, but a deal collapsed after the player and club’s wage expectations were too far apart.

However, with the Juventus midfielder available on a free transfer, United have reignited their interest in his services.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato has this week reported that Juventus have met with the midfielder’s representatives in an attempt to keep him at the Allianz Stadium.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils remain interested in Rabiot and are planning an approach ahead of the expiry of his current deal with the Serie A outfit.

And Romano has provided an update on Rabiot, suggesting he is an “interesting name” on Manchester United’s shortlist.

What has Romano said about Man Utd and Romano?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “For Adrien Rabiot, he has a last-minute approach from Juventus to try to extend his contract, but this is not easy at all.

“Juventus know that the priority for the player is Premier League football. He's an interesting name in the list for Manchester United.”

Would Rabiot be a good signing for Man Utd?

With the future of Scott McTominay looking uncertain, United could do with signing Rabiot from a squad depth perspective, without taking his quality into account.

The French international has made 48 appearances for Juventus this season, hitting the back of the net 11 times whilst providing six assists for his teammates, indicating that he has been an effective presence in an attacking sense.

Impressively, an average WhoScored rating of 7.11 for his displays in Serie A this campaign ranks the midfielder as the best-performing-player in Massimiliano Allegri’s squad, hinting that he has been a critical presence for the Turin-based outfit.

Therefore, United could do much worse than securing the signature of a proven top-level player on a free transfer as ten Hag looks to get the Red Devils challenging for the top trophies on a regular basis.