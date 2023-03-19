It was only last season that La Liga President Javier Tebas was describing how Barcelona star Ansu Fati was "equal to Kylian Mbappe".

Yet fast forward to 2023 and there seems serious doubt about whether the player will even remain with Barcelona beyond this term.

It was a stretch to put Fati into that bracket anyway at the time, but the notion was understandable: here was a player who had burst onto the scene at one of the biggest clubs in the world with game-changing traits that very few players in the world can ever display.

Barcelona transfer news - Ansu Fati

Fati, 20, is now being linked with a move to the Premier League - but his injury record and valuation creates doubt over who would sign him.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle have been mooted as potential destinations by Spanish sources as agent Jorge Mendes begins to work his magic in finding a move that does not feel like a big step down from playing at Nou Camp. Yet the potential English landing spots do not all make sense.

United’s interest in Fati is indeed long-standing yet, at this moment, there is little chance of the move, sources say. Two years ago they would have run full steam into a deal like this, but times have changed and so have the identity of attacking priorities.

Liverpool are not in the market for a player of his style as they prioritise their midfield as the most urgent area in need of an upgrade.

Arsenal are more open to signing another exciting forward player than Jurgen Klopp’s men, but the spending in the position will be dependent on how much they fork out on the midfield, as they weigh up £100million-rated Declan Rice as their top target.

Newcastle would not be able to stretch to signing him unless they qualify for the Champions League - but if they do reach the top four, who knows? They will consider offers for Allan Saint-Maximin this summer and already have a list of creative targets drawn up that includes Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby, Marcus Thuram of Borussia Monchengladbach and Leicester City’s James Maddison. It’s not inconceivable they would look at whether the Fati situation could work financially.

What is Fati's contract situation at Barcelona?

In October 2021, Fati penned a contract until 2027, which includes the option of a further two years. Injuries have severely hampered his progress since the 2020/21 season, with Transfermarkt outlining a total of 84 missed games.

He has started just nine games in La Liga this season and has an overall record of six goals and three assists from 37 appearances.

His status is a long way from that of Mbappe right now and the £846million release clause written into his contract looks more outlandish than ever.

Would Fati be interested in heading to the Premier League?

It is understood Fati does not have a desire himself to seek a move and he may indeed stay.

However, Barca need to sell a couple of big names in order to be able to buy players in the summer - and Fati is a player that could be used for that.

It is expected a transfer could happen in the summer and while his exact value in the market is difficult to gauge, it is thought offers for Fati above the £50million mark would have to be taken seriously.