Raheem Sterling's future at Chelsea is still uncertain with the winger unlikely to have a place at Stamford Bridge in the coming months unless he sorts out a move away from the club. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the former England star could be in Manchester United's sights, stating that United are 'considering' a move for the Blues star despite Jadon Sancho looking to be on his way out.

Sancho has not played a league game for United in over a year and has been touted with a move away from Old Trafford throughout the window, before reports emerged earlier in the month that Sterling would be on his way out of Chelsea with Enzo Maresca having dropped him for their Premier League curtain raiser against Manchester City.

Sterling Has No Future at Chelsea and Man Utd May Swoop

The winger has been told he isn't in Maresca's plans

The Italian boss confirmed his decision by stating that the former Liverpool star and Ben Chilwell would 'struggle' for minutes under his guidance having just signed Pedro Neto to go with the brilliance of Cole Palmer and the resurgence of Noni Madueke.

Raheem Sterlings's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Assists 4 5th Goals 8 3rd Shots Per Game 1.6 4th Dribbles Per Game 1.5 =3rd Match rating 6.80 8th

That has seen a host of clubs linked to Sterling including Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, though with Chelsea reportedly wanting to sign Sancho, the Blues star was quickly linked with United in a potential swap deal for the duo.

Sterling now has just over 24 hours to find a new club and with United supposedly holding an interest, the notion of a move to Old Trafford may not be too far-fetched.

Sheth: United 'Considering' Sterling Move

The winger could find his way back north

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth stated that United are considering a move for Sterling despite United barely needing wide attacking options for the rest of the season - with the Red Devils able to cope without a replacement if they do get rid of Sancho. He said:

"Manchester United is clearly going to be one of those options. "Now this has come more from the Chelsea end, because they are offering Sterling to United. Now, United, make no mistake about it, if Sancho was to go, they don't actually need to replace Sancho. "They feel they've got enough quality and quantity in the forward lines to be able to deal with the Sancho departure. "However, the idea of Sterling is something that they are considering, but they still maintain that the Sterling issue is a Chelsea issue, so they would be willing to allow Sancho to leave regardless of whether Raheem Sterling was to come to Manchester United or not."

Sterling Would be an Inspired Signing for United

The winger still has the credentials to excel in the league

Sterling would be a superb signing for United, if only for his experience and attacking output. It's yet to be seen how he will be received at Old Trafford given his exploits for City and Liverpool throughout his career but Sterling is without doubt a great option for any top-flight side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raheem Sterling scored 131 goals in 339 appearances for Manchester City

His 123 goals in 379 Premier League appearances are of great importance, and at the age of just 29, he still has more than enough to give in the world's best league - and if he can stay ahead of Antony and Amad Diallo in the pecking order, it will have been a loan worth completing - especially when you consider he has been dubbed "unplayable" only last season by Sky Sports pundit and former Arsenal star Paul Merson.

