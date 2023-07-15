Manchester United are “still in the race” for a coveted European striker, despite their interest in Rasmus Hojlund at Old Trafford, after BILD Sport journalist Christian Falk provided a transfer update to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag hopes to bolster his centre-forward options in his Red Devils squad, aiming to improve on last season’s third-placed Premier League finish.

Man Utd transfer news – Randal Kolo Muani

According to the Evening Standard, Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani this month.

However, the same outlet claims that Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur have joined Manchester United in their interest in the France international, who could be available in a deal worth £80m this summer.

The Red Devils were contemplating a bid for the Bundesliga star but have set their sights on Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, as he could offer a cheaper alternative for ten Hag.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United have had contact with Kolo Muani in recent weeks, but Frankfurt hope to keep the “future superstar” for one more season before selling him in the summer of 2024.

And Falk has claimed that the Manchester giants are still in the race to sign Kolo Muani after their chances of signing Tottenham’s Harry Kane suffered a setback last month.

What has Falk said about Man Utd and Kolo Muani?

When asked if Manchester United could still sign Kolo Muani, Falk told GIVEMESPORT: “They're still in the race. United know that the chance of getting Harry Kane is not very high because if Tottenham sell, they would prefer to sell Kane to another league.

“But another club is on the table with United in Paris Saint-Germain. There were also rumours that they wanted Kane. But Kane has told PSG he will go to Munich if he leaves London.

“With Kylian Mbappe, nobody knows where he's playing next year, so PSG are also searching for a striker like Man Utd. Kolo Muani is French and from Paris, and they have good chances to go for him.

“I heard they contacted Kolo Muani when Mbappe said he wasn't sure what he was doing. They would like to have him in the club. PSG have money, so it’s something big to comprehend for Man Utd.”

What other forwards could Man Utd sign this summer?

With ten Hag looking to bolster his front line, Manchester United have been credited with an interest in several top talents at Old Trafford this summer.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United are encouraged that Hojlund wants to link up with ten Hag at Old Trafford.

However, the same journalist indicated that it’s up to Atalanta to decide whether they are prepared to sell the centre-forward.

According to ABC in Spain, Man Utd have opened talks to sign Atletico Madrid and Portugal attacker Joao Felix, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also interested, but the 23-year-old wants to play Champions League football.

Therefore, ten Hag has plenty of options available but hopes to see an incoming secured in the coming weeks.