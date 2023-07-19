Manchester United’s interest in a Rasmus Hojlund alternative is “growing” at Old Trafford, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils aim to bolster their forward line as Erik ten Hag looks to improve on last season’s third-placed Premier League finish.

Man Utd transfer news – Latest

According to ESPN, Manchester United are fearful that Atalanta will not compromise on their €70m (£60m) valuation of Hojlund, hinting the Red Devils could turn to alternative targets.

The Denmark international has made less than 70 top-flight appearances across spells in Austria and Italy and is relatively unproven at the top level, given his 20 years of age.

The same publication reveals that the Manchester giants are ready to increase their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt and France striker Randal Kolo Muani, once dubbed “complete” by Kylian Mbappe.

However, The Mirror claimed last month that United have baulked at Frankfurt's £80m price tag, despite the 24-year-old bagging 23 goals and registering 17 assists in 46 appearances last term.

BILD Sport journalist Christian Falk recently told GIVEMESPORT that Man Utd are still in the race for Kolo Muani’s signature but face competition from Paris Saint-Germain.

But Jones has claimed United may not be “very well positioned” to make the signing, given his eye-watering price tag.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Kolo Muani?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “For all the noise around Kolo Muani this summer, Frankfurt have barely had anything to do in terms of fighting to keep him.

“This has been a massive relief for them because their hope is not to cash in on his release clause but to get another season out of him.

“Now there is United’s interest that is growing though, and now PSG join them - but will either of them front the cash?

“United are not very well positioned to do it. If they can’t afford Hojlund in a straightforward manner, then it’s not apparent why they would be able to reach Kolo Muani.

“The rise of this player’s profile is astonishing. He was a free transfer when he joined Frankfurt, and now he’s being talked about as a player worth over £85m. I do think he would be a better source of goals for United next season, but it’s all about how they can make the numbers work if this is to get off the ground.

“From a Man Utd point of view, it looks good for United to be seen in contact with another striker apart from Hojlund. It’ll make Atalanta think they genuinely might shop elsewhere. But I’m not wholly convinced.”

What other forwards have Man Utd been linked with this summer?

Whilst Hojlund and Kolo Muani are the primary targets, as we speak, United have been credited with an interest in several different attacking recruitments this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane had been a priority target for the Red Devils.

However, the club pulled out of negotiations after fearing Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would price ten Hag’s outfit out of a move for the 29-year-old, who has less than a year remaining on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Meanwhile, ten Hag fuelled speculation that PSG and Brazil forward Neymar could be on his way to Old Trafford, having responded to a question about the superstar with “when we have news, we will tell you” in May.

And reports in Spain have indicated that Man Utd are interested in signing Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix.

However, the 24-year-old has recently claimed he would like to play for Catalan giants Barcelona.