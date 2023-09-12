Highlights Manchester United's shaky start to the season is reminiscent of last year, despite significant spending in the transfer market.

Jack Butland and Martin Dubravka had little to no impact during their time at United, while Wout Weghorst's goal-scoring record was disappointing.

Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez have been standout signings, with both arguably United's best signings of the Erik ten Hag era.

It’s been a difficult start to the 2023/24 Premier League season for Manchester United, and Erik ten Hag has already come under criticism. His side have flattered to deceive in their opening four matches, losing twice to Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal while picking up more fortunate victories against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.

There are similarities to the shaky start they made under the Dutch boss last season, and that is despite spending a significant amount of cash in the transfer market in the summer. Last season, €243.28m was dropped to bring players like Antony and Casemiro to the club, while big fees paid for the likes of Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund make up a big chunk of the €206.7m splashed this summer.

However, last season’s shaky start gave way to an excellent debut campaign in England for Ten Hag, with many of his recruits coming good. So there is a high chance the same pattern repeats itself this year. With that in mind, we have ranked all of Ten Hag’s signings since he arrived at Man Utd, including the ones who arrived this summer. While they haven’t played much football for the club, we have factored in a whole host of things to consider if it was a good deal or not, such as the fee paid, potential, and how much of an impact they could have on the club’s trajectory. So, with that in mind, let’s get into the rankings.

All statistics and figures have been taken from Transfermarkt.

16 Jack Butland - Crystal Palace - Loan

This may seem a little harsh, but there wasn’t really anywhere else where we could put Butland. Signed in January last season to deputise for David De Gea, the shot-stopper made no appearances for United in any competitions, with United going for a stronger option in goal as they advanced to the final of the FA Cup and triumphed in the Carabao Cup against Newcastle United. A sensible signing by all accounts, but also one that had no impact whatsoever. He is now plying his trade as the number one for Rangers.

15 Martin Dubravka - Newcastle United - Loan

Similarly to the aforementioned Butland, there was only so high we could go with Dubravka in this list, given that he was a backup goalkeeper who barely ever played for the club. The only reason he ranks ever so slightly higher than the man who ultimately replaced him on the United bench is that he did manage to play twice for United, with both appearances coming in the EFL Cup. The 34-year-old returned to his parent club, Newcastle, in January last season, but ended up being cup-tied for the Carabao Cup final between the two sides which meant Lloris Karius started in goal that game.

14 Wout Weghorst - Burnley - Loan

Given that United desperately needed to bring in a number nine last season following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, a short loan for Weghorst wasn’t the worst idea ever. And he did put a serious shift in whenever he led the line, pressing high up the pitch and even playing deeper to link play at times. Unfortunately, the one quality needed for every striker, goals, was in short supply for the 31-year-old. Weghost only managed to score twice for United in 31 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, hardly a return that made supporters think a permanent deal was worth the hassle.

13 Altay Bayindir - Fenerbahce - €5.00m

We’re into the realms of the unknown here, and talking about another backup goalkeeper once again. At 25 years old, Bayindir is hardly a talented prospect anymore, signing for United knowing that he will mostly be limited to early cup competition rounds. He made 26 league appearances for Fenerbahce last season as the Turkish side finished second overall, but a video of him making a series of mistakes went viral before he signed for the English club. He is unlikely to replace the club’s current number one, but given how cheap the deal was for someone content to be his backup, it’s a decent signing nonetheless.

12 Sergio Reguilon - Tottenham - Loan

Signed on deadline day following injuries to both of the club’s current left-backs, Reguilon was a sensible deal, but hardly one that will be talked about by the Old Trafford faithful for years to come. He is a Premier League proven player, having made 67 appearances for Spurs and creating nine goals in total, and will act as a stop-gap until Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are both fit. He will likely get regular minutes until one of them returns to the fold, but will then drop to the bench as soon as Ten Hag has other options to choose from.

11 Jonny Evans - N/A - Free Transfer

This might be a little high given that Evans is now 35, but with all of United’s issues at centre-back, we think this is a good deal. Harry Maguire is clearly unfancied, and Evans made enough of an impression on Ten Hag during his short-term summer deal at the club that the Dutch coach thought it was worth bringing him back to Manchester. He won’t pull up any trees in his old age, but he provides leadership to a lost squad in times of struggle and further depth too. Considering that he cost them absolutely nothing, you can’t complain.

10 Antony - Ajax - €95m

A controversial ranking perhaps, but all things considered, it hasn’t clicked for Antony in England thus far. Having excelled at Ajax, United spent a fortune to bring him to England, only for the Brazilian winger to only score eight goals in all competitions last year. Three assists are hardly anything to shout about either, and supporters were growing increasingly frustrated with him following a lacklustre start to the new campaign. With his return from the international break delayed amid allegations of domestic violence, it is unknown when he might next represent United.

9 Marcel Sabitzer - Bayern Munich - Loan

Following an injury to Christian Eriksen (more on him later), Ten Hag desperately needed reinforcements in the middle of the park. Truth be told, a revamp was needed, but a temporary fix would suffice in January. Sabitzer proved to be a decent option to turn to at that time, with a six-month loan from Bayern Munich resulting in a return of three goals and an assist in all competitions. All things considered, good enough to put him ninth in this list, but not any higher given some of the names ahead of him. It also wasn’t good enough to convince United that a permanent move was worth it, with the Austrian now at Borussia Dortmund.

8 Tyrell Malacia - Feyenoord - €15m

Ten Hag did not believe that Alex Telles was the right man to deputise for Shaw in his first year in charge of United, loaning him to Sevilla. In his place, the Red Devils signed Feyenoord academy graduate, Malacia, for a relatively low fee. The Dutchman had a good first season in the Premier League, playing 22 times. Although he failed to register a goal contribution in any competition, there is room for him to improve when he returns from injury considering that he is only 24.

7 Mason Mount - Chelsea - €64.2m

Look, we all know how good Mount can be when he is in form. There is a reason why he won Chelsea’s Player of the Year award twice and became one of their most important players. For that reason, he has to be relatively high in this list. But he has had a poor start to life at his new club and has left United fans wanting more thus far. Couple that with the fact that United paid a sizeable price for a player heading into the final year of his contract, and you have limitations on how high he can be here. There is potential for him to rise up the rankings, but Mount will need to reach higher heights when he returns from injury.

6 Christian Eriksen - N/A - Free Transfer

He might be one of the more senior members of the squad at 31, but Eriksen is still phenomenal on his day. The midfielder had a good first season in a United shirt last year, bagging 10 assists in all competitions and two goals too. He is likely to play a supporting role now that United have made several additions in the engine room, but he continues to produce results, with a goal and assist so far this season. Given that he was free, the midfield maestro is certainly one of the better signings of the Ten Hag era.

5 Sofyan Amrabat - Fiorentina - Loan (Fee: €10m)

We’ve jumped the gun slightly with these next few choices here, but they get this high up the list because they are all players the club desperately needed. First up is Amrabat, who will provide additional defensive cover to United’s midfield, something they have been missing so far this season. The Moroccan, who featured in World Cup Team of the Tournaments after several incredible displays for his country, could be the man to provide much-needed help to Casemiro. The deal also only includes an option to buy, not an obligation, so United won’t be stuck with him if the transfer does not work out.

4 Rasmus Hojlund - Atalanta - €75m

Hojlund has his fair share of doubters currently, with Graeme Souness just one man who isn’t sure if the Dane was worth his lofty price tag. But United desperately needed a new striker, with Anthony Martial not seen as the man for the job and Weghorst not signed permanently either. Hojlund looked very good after coming on against Arsenal just before the international break, despite his side's defeat. He might only have scored nine Serie A goals for Atalanta last season, but at 20 years old, he could be a very dangerous prospect if he continues to develop.

3 Andre Onana - Inter Milan - €52.5m

United fans really were at breaking point with David De Gea towards the end of last season, and the club eventually decided it was time to change their number one. They turned to Onana, who had played with Ten Hag while at Ajax and had excelled at Inter Milan during the 2022/23 season, keeping the most clean sheets in the Champions League as the Italian side advanced to the final and wowing supporters with his distribution. Ten Hag was desperate to have someone between the posts who was an excellent passer, so having someone who understands his philosophy and someone who is also an excellent shot-stopper too makes this deal a great one. Yes, United have leaked goals so far this season, but we should see Onana at his best soon.

2 Casemiro - Real Madrid - €70.65m

Top spot was always going to be between two men, but our number one pick just gets in front of Casemiro. The former Real Madrid man was a revelation at Old Trafford last season after joining in the summer and transformed the side with excellent blocks and tackles in the middle of the pitch. The enforcer is up there with some of the other best defensive midfielders in the league, but he only gets a silver medal because of the premium paid for an ageing player. He is United’s third most expensive signing under Ten Hag and, now 31, his performances have dipped a little in United’s first four matches this season, perhaps an indicator that he is beginning his decline. However, he remains an excellent player and a superb signing, and could now replicate last season’s performances with Amrabat also alongside him.

1 Lisandro Martinez - Ajax - €57.37m

Who would have thought this at the start of last season? There were doubts about whether Martinez’s stature would limit him as a Premier League centre-back, but the Argentine has silenced the doubters over the last year. ‘The Butcher’ was superb at the back and a key reason why United were able to qualify for the Champions League this season, with the starting XI losing some of it’s edge and defensive solidity with him out of the team. Still only 25 years old, he has been worth every penny and will play a huge role in any success United have in the coming years.