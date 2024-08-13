Highlights Manchester United considering summer move for Barcelona winger Raphinha, but he is keen to stay with the Spanish giants.

Raphinha has experience in the Premier League with Leeds United, boasting 20 goals and 25 assists across 87 games.

Youssouf Fofana could be joining Manchester United from Monaco, with the 25-year-old favoring a move to the Premier League side.

Manchester United and Erik ten Hag are looking to bolster their squad further ahead of their 2024/25 curtain raiser against Fulham and, according to SPORT, the Red Devils could consider a summer move for Barcelona winger Raphinha.

The likes of the now-injured Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee have been confirmed as summer additions, while Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have both completed their medicals in Greater Manchester.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 23/24, Manchester United recorded their worst-ever Premier League finish, concluding the season in 8th with a goal difference of -1.

But on the back of a defeat, via penalties, in the Community Shield, the former Ajax boss is keen to add more bodies to his attacking department – one that struggled to find its feet in a tumultuous 2023/24.

Man Utd Consider Move for Raphinha

Winger keen to remain at Barcelona

Amid interest from the Saudi Pro League’s Al-Nassr, former Leeds United star Raphinha is the subject of concrete interest from the 20-time English champions, according to SPORT.

In return, the report has suggested that Manchester United are close to agreeing a move away for Antony, while Jadon Sancho’s future is still hanging in the balance upon returning from his loan stint with former club Borussia Dortmund.

The 27-cap Brazilian is reluctant to leave the Spanish giants, however, and has informed the boardroom bosses of his desire to remain at the Nou Camp beyond the summer trading period.

Raphinha, Rashford, Garnacho - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Raphinha Rashford Garnacho Minutes 1,373 2,279 2,578 Goals 6 7 7 Assists 9 2 4 Shots per game 2.1 1.9 2.8 Dribbles per game 0.9 1.5 1.3 Key passes per game 1.5 0.8 1.3 Overall rating 6.99 6.69 6.76

Contracted to Barcelona until the summer of 2027, the winger is under no obligation to move on this summer, nor does he want to, but that hasn’t deterred the Red Devils from showing an interest in his sought-after services.

Previously admired by Premier League outfit Arsenal, the 27-year-old has endured a topsy-turvy spell at La Blaugrana, plundering 20 goals and a further 25 assists across 87 games.

What’s enticing about making a move for Porto-Alegre-born Raphinha is that he boasts experience at the top level of English football. As alluded to, the tricky wide man previously played for Leeds in the Premier League – before making a direct move to Barcelona – and racked up 65 outings in the top tier. In that time frame, he notched 17 goals and 12 assists.

Speaking on the Brazilian winger, former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was full of praise...

"The real Raphinha is the one we saw in Paris. He's intense, finds the space, creating chances. He's one of the best players in the world when it's the moment to attack the space."

Youssouf Fofana ‘Keen’ on Old Trafford Move

Manuel Ugarte remains a 'dream' target

Not only are Manchester United keen to strengthen their options in the front line, but reinforcements are required in the engine room too, after Donny van de Beek’s departure to Girona, while there is uncertainty over Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Monaco and France star Youssouf Fofana – who AC Milan are also interested in – has been earmarked by the Old Trafford club this summer with Ten Hag hoping that his side becomes much less porous in that area than they were last term.

And, as reported by Football Insider, the 25-year-old favours a move to the Premier League side over any other would-be buyer this summer, while it has been reported that his signature could cost just short of £30 million.

Manuel Ugarte of Paris Saint-Germain remains a ‘dream target’ for Ten Hag and his entourage, according to reports, but given Fofana’s attainability and much lower asking price, a deal for the Frenchman could be one to keep an eye on.

