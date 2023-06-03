Manchester United are “pushing” to extend the contract of Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is looking to keep his top Red Devils talent at his disposal this summer.

Man Utd contract news – Marcus Rashford

Ten Hag has admitted that he expects Rashford to extend his contract with Manchester United, with the forward’s current £200,000 per-week deal expiring in the summer of 2024.

"I expect Marcus Rashford to renew,” ten Hag told Viaplay (via 90min). “He wants it. Manchester United wants it. He is a child of this club, so I assume this will happen."

Rashford has been a key figure in ten Hag’s side achieving a top-four finish this season and has been a regular goalscorer when operating either in a centre-forward role or cutting in from the left wing.

Despite ten Hag’s relaxed view of the situation, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old, which will unnerve the United faithful.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the “excitement will be big” when the homegrown academy product agrees upon new terms at Old Trafford.

And Romano has claimed that Rashford’s new deal “could take longer” to sign due to the nature of the contract, but the Red Devils are “pushing” to get an agreement over the line.

What has Romano said about Man Utd and Rashford?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Marcus Rashford could take longer because it's a different kind of contract. So, Man United are in the process of extending his contract. They’re pushing, and ten Hag has said several times that he is confident.”

How important is Rashford for Man Utd?

Rashford is becoming United’s most important player and will look to carry on that form when the Red Devils return to Premier League action in August.

The 51-cap England international hit the back of the net 17 times, providing five assists in 35 Premier League appearances this term, becoming a prolific option in ten Hag’s front line.

And the homegrown academy product has been critical in terms of the Manchester giants’ productivity in front of goal, having been ranked as the side’s top scorer in all competitions by 16 strikes, hinting the Dutchman’s outfit could have been in trouble without the forward’s strikes this season.

Therefore, ten Hag and the United faithful will be desperate to see Rashford put pen to paper and agree to an extension as the Old Trafford outfit begin to sweat over his future.