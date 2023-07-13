Manchester United “desperately” need a number nine at Old Trafford, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his centre-forward options by adding a top-class striker to his Red Devils squad.

Man Utd transfer news – Rasmus Hojlund

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, who was writing in his CaughtOffside column, Manchester United have held positive talks with Atalanta over the possible transfer of striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

The reporter explains that the Red Devils have done good work on the player’s side of the negotiation, but the complication remains in agreeing a deal with the Serie A outfit.

United value the 20-year-old at around £45m, whereas the Italian side wants a fee closer to the £60m mark.

The same journalist has hinted that player sales may be required to fund the signing after the £60m arrival of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and the likely addition of Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.

But the Manchester giants need to add a first-choice centre-forward option to ten Hag’s squad after Wout Weghorst’s unsuccessful loan move from Burnley concluded, leaving the club with reserve striker Anthony Martial as the only senior out-and-out option in the centre of the attack.

Sheth has also told GIVEMESPORT that Man Utd have made Hojlund their top striker target this summer, hinting that a move for the Denmark international, once dubbed “incredible” by former coach Christian Ilzer, could take place over the next few weeks.

But the Sky Sports reporter believes Atalanta will be stubborn in their negotiations for Hojlund, knowing the desperation United have to sign a striker, but the Red Devils are "encouraged" as they pursue a move.

What has Sheth said about Man Utd and Hojlund?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “Atalanta know that Manchester United desperately need a number nine. So, with that in mind, they will be pretty stubborn with their valuation. While that remains, Man Utd are going to have to negotiate.

“But, once again, rather like Onana, I think United are getting encouragement that Hojlund does want to make that move. You would think that will help in negotiations. But it will be up to Atalanta if they will compromise on any transfer fee for him.”

What alternative strikers could Man Utd sign this summer?

Despite Hojlund being Manchester United’s top attacking target for the summer, the Red Devils have been linked with several striker options during the transfer window.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United explored the idea of signing Eintracht Frankfurt and France striker Randal Kolo Muani over the last few weeks.

However, the 24-year-old is valued at £85m, and the Bundesliga outfit hope to keep him for one more season before selling him in 12 months.

Meanwhile, Jacobs has recently informed GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils would love to sign Tottenham Hotspur and England star Harry Kane on top of Hojlund, despite pulling out of the race for his signature last month due to Daniel Levy’s £100m asking price.

Therefore, United have several options on the table alongside Hojlund, but all signs point towards the Dane being ten Hag’s top target in the coming weeks.