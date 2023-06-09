Manchester United could sign another “marquee striker” on top of Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund if they were to secure his signature at Old Trafford, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag could add a world-class centre-forward option to his Red Devils squad this summer.

Man Utd transfer news – Rasmus Hojlund

As per reports in Italy, Manchester United are interested in striking a deal with Atalanta to sign Hojlund in the upcoming transfer window.

The Red Devils are considering making an offer of around £43m to wrap up a deal with the Danish centre-forward, as ten Hag looks to add more firepower to his frontline at Old Trafford.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United “love” Hojlund and that he would fit in nicely with the current side.

The Manchester giants are interested in other big-name strikers ahead of the summer market, including Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

And Taylor would expect United to attempt to secure another striker this transfer window, even if Hojlund signs in the next few months.

What has Taylor said about Man Utd?

Asked if Hojlund could be an alternative to Kane at Old Trafford, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Not to Kane, if I'm being brutally honest. If Hojlund came in, I would certainly expect United to still go for another marquee striker.

“There aren't many names out there, but someone like Lautaro Martinez or Osimhen.

“Again, I think United will encompass similar problems with Osimhen as they did with Kane in that he'll cost upwards of £90m. So, it's going to be difficult.

“Goncalo Ramos is another potential one. I think that would be a safer bet than Hojlund.”

Would Man Utd need to sign another striker as well as Hojlund?

Hojlund would be an excellent addition at Manchester United, with the young striker beginning to find his feet in Italian football.

The four-cap Denmark international has hit the back of the net 16 times and provided seven assists in 42 appearances across spells with Sturm Graz and Atalanta this term.

However, with the 20-year-old’s relative inexperience in top-level football and his tender age, United may turn to a more experienced pro who has been a regular in one of Europe’s big five leagues for several seasons.

England captain Kane could be the ideal option in ten Hag’s centre-forward spot, having bagged 30 Premier League goals in 38 outings this season, hinting there would be no risk of being unable to adapt to life at Old Trafford.

Therefore, it would be sensible if United moved for an elite striker option on top of the young talent of Hojlund.