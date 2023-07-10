Manchester United will have “many options” as they look to sign a new striker alongside Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund at Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag hopes to add a world-class centre-forward to his Red Devils squad as he looks to improve on last season’s third-placed Premier League finish.

Man Utd transfer news – Striker

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Hojlund, with the Red Devils making progress on a deal with Atalanta to sign the striker this summer.

United are desperate to secure the signing of a goalscoring centre-forward after January’s loan signing of Burnley’s Wout Weghorst failed to live up to expectations.

And transfer insider Dean Jones has claimed to GIVEMESPORT that Hojlund wants to move to Old Trafford, with the Denmark international regarded as one of the hottest prospects in world football.

The Copenhagen-born star hit 16 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances last season across spells with Sturm Graz and current club Atalanta.

Earlier this summer, United had reportedly made Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane their top target but eventually pulled out of the race for his signature, believing Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s demands were unrealistic.

The 29-year-old has less than a year remaining on his deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, meaning the Red Devils could swoop for his signature on a free transfer next summer if the Three Lions captain doesn’t extend his contract in north London.

But Romano believes that Hojlund is just one of many options for Manchester United as the Red Devils launch a bid to sign a top-class number nine.

What has Romano said about Man Utd?

Speaking about Manchester United’s striker options in the summer window, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “I'm sure they have many options here. It's not just one.

“Hojlund is one of them. They started the summer dreaming of Harry Kane, but we know how complicated the Kane situation is, and Bayern are still there. So, this is why they are moving on to different options.

“Currently, Hojlund is the most flexible option for Man Utd.”

What other strikers could Man Utd sign this summer?

Despite a move for Hojlund dominating the headlines at the time of writing, United are linked with moves for several coveted number nine’s this summer.

According to the MailOnline, ten Hag is still interested in a move for Ajax and Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus, whom he has previously worked with during the duo’s time together at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

However, the Eredivisie star has also emerged as a target for Brighton & Hove Albion, who will have to fork out £40m to sign the 22-year-old.

The same publication claims that Eintracht Frankfurt and France star Randal Kolo Muani could be a target for the Red Devils, with the striker bagging 23 goals and registering 17 assists in 46 appearances last term.

Therefore, the remaining weeks of the transfer window are sure to heat up for United fans, who will be desperate to see an out-and-out centre-forward brought in to lead the line this season.