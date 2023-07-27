Manchester United now know how much money it will take to lure Rasmus Hojlund away from Atalanta this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Hojlund has been a long-time target for the Red Devils, who now appears to be set for an Old Trafford switch.

Manchester United transfer news - Rasmus Hojlund

In what is turning into one of the transfer sagas of the summer, Hojlund's move to United has never been closer.

That's because personal terms have already been agreed between the player and the club, with a bid expected to arrive in the coming days, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

It's claimed by the Italian reporter that Hojlund is keen to join the 20-time English champions this summer, with Erik ten Hag pushing the United hierarchy to match Atalanta's asking price.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT this week that now the Andre Onana deal has been wrapped up at Old Trafford, attention will switch towards securing the services of Hojlund instead.

Sheth believes that the proximity of the new campaign might also be a driving factor behind United stepping their interest up, with ten Hag hoping to have his squad formalised before the opening match of the season.

If that's to be the case, then United will have to agree a fee with Atalanta for Hojlund sooner rather than later and suggestions are that they're readying an opening cash offer.

What has Dean Jones said about Hojlund to United?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones revealed just how much United were likely to have to spend, should they wish to sign Hojlund this summer.

On the Danish striker, Jones said: "Is there any chance United and Atalanta actually settle on a fee?

“There is no chance of that £86 million valuation being met and even Atalanta know that price point is pretty outrageous. But to be honest, they might as well try.

“My information is that there is a negotiation to be had here. I do think Atalanta look to do a deal if United are respectful around the way they do this deal and at the moment they are doing that.

“It will probably take about £60 million for United to land Hojlund. That’s the figure I believe can actually see this gain traction.

“But it’s a lot of money and the opening bid probably won’t be at that number.

What's next for United this summer?

Elsewhere, United are also said to be in the market for a midfielder, with Leon Goretzka high up on the Red Devils' list of targets.

Reports from Germany suggest that Bayern Munich could be forced into selling the midfield maestro, in order to raise funds for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

However, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed via Twitter that Goretzka had no intentions of leaving the Allianz Arena this summer and was willing to stick around to fight for his place.

As a result, United could be forced into testing the markets for alternative targets, with Sofyan Amrabat highlighted as a potential option.

La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting a deal in the region of £22 million for Amrabat is edging closer, as Fiorentina accept they will likely have to sell the Moroccan international this summer.