Manchester United are in talks with a Serie A outfit about making a required addition at Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag hopes to improve his Red Devils squad as the Manchester giants return to the Champions League this season.

Man Utd transfer news – Latest

It’s been a steady window of transfer activity at Old Trafford as Manchester United aim to build on last season’s third-place Premier League finish and Carabao Cup triumph.

The Red Devils pounced on the uncertainty surrounding England midfielder Mason Mount’s future at Chelsea by prising the west London outfit into selling him in a deal worth £60m.

It looked like the 24-year-old was refusing to sign a contract extension at Stamford Bridge, enabling him to leave the club for free when his deal expired next summer, a possibility Chelsea could not risk.

Following the departure of long-term first-choice goalkeeper David de Gea at the end of his contract, United swiftly identified his successor in the transfer market.

Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana has arrived at Old Trafford in a £47.2m move, fresh from helping the Milanese giants reach their first Champions League final in over a decade last term.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the signing of the former Cameroon stopper would be a ‘statement signing’ before the Red Devils eventually wrapped up his signature.

United have also completed arguably their most important task of the summer by securing England forward Marcus Rashford to a new long-term deal, keeping him in Manchester until 2028.

But ten Hag is keen to add a top-class centre-forward option to his Man Utd squad, having opted against signing Burnley and Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst permanently at the end of last season.

According to Romano, United have sent their first verbal proposal to Atalanta to sign Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, claimed to be worth €60m (£51m).

However, the transfer guru claims the Serie A outfit are demanding something around the €70m mark (£60m) to part ways with the 20-year-old centre-forward.

What has Romano said about Man Utd and Hojlund?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “The club has to do their part because now it's important to reach an agreement with Atalanta. The two clubs are in contact, so we’re waiting for the next steps of the deal. We know Atalanta want something around €70m to make it happen, probably with some add-ons into the deal. So, something more than €70m.”

Who else could Man Utd sign this summer?

Hojlund is the primary target on Manchester United’s transfer shortlist this month, but ten Hag will also aim to sanction some departures to comply with the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United could accelerate the sale of goalkeeper Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest following the capture of Onana.

The Tricky Trees have shown a willingness to sign their former loanee for a fee worth £30m this summer.

Meanwhile, Taylor tells GMS that United are pushing midfielder Fred towards the door, with clubs such as Galatasaray and Fulham expressing an interest across the current window.