Manchester United have struggled to hit the ground running since the new Premier League campaign got underway, though transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that star forward Rasmus Hojlund could be their saving grace.

Currently sat in 13th spot, the Greater Manchester outfit have won just two of their five opening fixtures, producing their worst start since the Premier League's inception back in 1992.

During the summer, Erik ten Hag shelled out £72m for Hojlund's signature and justified his large outlay by viewing him as the long-term option in their centre-forward berth seeing as Anthony Martial is forever injured. He tipped up to Carrington, Manchester United’s training base, nursing a back injury and so was unavailable for selection in their first three games but thoroughly impressed in his cameo off the bench against Arsenal.

His bright spell warranted a start against Brighton and even opened his account with a well-taken finish in the 44th minute – unfortunately for the 20-year-old, though, it was ruled offside and his side went on to lose the game 3–1. Old Trafford echoed with boos of discontent as the Dane, who reportedly pockets £75,000 a week, was substituted just after the hour mark which just spotlights the impression he has made on those of a Manchester United persuasion.

Of course, the talismanic Harry Kane, who now earns his corn at Bayern Munich, was originally earmarked as the Dutchman’s optimal choice to alleviate his side’s struggles in front of goal, but Daniel Levy’s stubborn negotiation tactics ruled them out of snaring his sought-after services. And following Manchester United’s 3-1 loss to Brighton, Ten Hag was asked whether he regrets missing out on the Englishman (quotes via GOAL).

“No. I think we discussed it. I don’t think we have to repeat this bit. We are happy with Rasmus [Hojlund]. In the first game, he was injured. He played against Arsenal, he’s had a start [against Brighton], and now we have to integrate him into the team. You can see he’s a big talent. “But, at the same time, we need results. It has to go hand in hand. We learn from training and every game, and we reflect. Of course, we need that as coaching staff, but we have seen Rasmus and Marcus Rashford together, they are talking about how they can benefit from each other. You can see that discussion and interaction is going on the pitch, you can see that connection is there, and they will get the routines here.”

On the back of his 87 minutes of Premier League action so far, Jones has insisted that Hojlund could be the catalyst in Manchester United's hopes to rub shoulders with the likes of their cross-city foes Manchester City throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

I do think Rasmus Hojlund can save Manchester United – Dean Jones

Jones believes the young Denmark talent has what it takes to get his new employers out of their current rut of form. The transfer also suggested that, despite it eventually being chalked offside, he took his goal against Brighton well, but he will be looking to score his maiden goal for the club as soon as humanly possible. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“I definitely do think he [Rasmus Hojlund] can save them [Manchester United] from this situation. I was really impressed by his movements, and obviously it’s disappointing for him that the goal was ruled out but at least he stuck it away – that in itself is something. “You need him to get off the mark early. So whenever that happens in the Premier League, they want it to be as soon as possible to give him that confidence that he fits with this team, but the fact United fans are already booing Erik ten Hag for taking him off goes to show that they see something special in him.”

The foundations are there for Hojlund to become one of the best strikers currently in the Premier League – he just hasn’t had ample time to prove that thus far. The former Atalanta star could spruce Manchester United back into a groove of yearning favourable results but - more importantly - positive performances, especially with the likes of Bruno Fernandes feeding him balls throughout the season and has shown his prolific goalscoring nature for the Denmark national team by scoring six goals in eight appearances for Kasper Hjumland's side.

Rasmus Hojlund's statistics over the last 365 days (per 90) Non-Penalty Goals Shots Progressive Carries Successful Take-Ons Touches (in attacking penalty area) Progressive Passes Received Figure Percentile Figure Percentile Figure Percentile Figure Percentile Figure Percentile Figure Percentile 0.42 68% 2.83 67% 1.99 77% 1.42 85% 6.87 93% 11.16 99% All statistics per FBRef

Of course, there is much more to being a side’s leading man than scoring goals and Hojlund’s intangible attributes such as his intense pressing from the front and determination to work tirelessly is an aspect of his game that has impressed Ten Hag and his backroom staff. And if his short cameo so far in the Premier League is to go by, his ability to hold off defenders and bring other teammates into proceedings will only boost Erik ten Hag's below-par outfit.