Manchester United have attempted to discuss a player exchange offer in their pursuit of an attacking reinforcement at Old Trafford this season, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag hopes to add a world-class centre-forward option to his Red Devils squad before next month’s Premier League kick-off.

Man Utd transfer news – Latest

Manchester United require a centre-forward addition at Old Trafford, having been left light of options at the top of their attacking third following Wout Weghorst’s departure at the end of last season.

The 30-year-old didn’t impress on his loan spell from Burnley, failing to hit the back of the net in the Premier League, whilst providing a singular assist in 17 top-flight appearances for the Red Devils.

Therefore, it was no surprise when ten Hag opted against turning Weghorst’s loan into a permanent deal.

And with Anthony Martial, whose future at United is uncertain, being the only out-and-out centre-forward option at Old Trafford, the club are actively pursuing a move for a striker.

According to Romano, Manchester United are preparing their opening bid for Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, with personal terms 100% agreed for the talent.

The transfer guru also claims that Atalanta value the 20-year-old at around €65m/€70m (£56m/£60m) after bagging 16 goals and registering seven assists in 42 appearances last term.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils harbour concrete interest in Hojlund, once dubbed “scary” by writer Sacha Pisani.

And Romano claims that United have attempted to use midfielder Fred in a player-exchange deal to sign Hojlund, which Atalanta rejected.

What has Romano said about Man Utd and Hojlund?

Providing an update on Hojlund’s potential move to Manchester United, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “It depends on the clubs. It’s never easy to negotiate with Atalanta. They are very tough negotiators, as Italian clubs know very well. So, with Atalanta, it's never easy to have a conversation.

“This is why, a few days ago, United tried to have an exchange with Atalanta to include some players into the deal with the possibility of discussing Fred and other players. But from Atalanta, it was very clear no. They want money.”

What other strikers could Man Utd sign this summer?

Whilst Hojlund seems to be Man Utd’s primary target this summer, the club have several options they could turn to if a deal with Atalanta becomes unreachable.

BILD Sport journalist Christian Falk recently told GIVEMESPORT that United are “still in the race” to sign Eintracht Frankfurt and France striker Randal Kolo Muani.

However, the Red Devils face competition from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, who could move for the 24-year-old if they lose the services of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at the Parc des Princes.

Meanwhile, the MailOnline claims that Manchester United could move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane if he were to let run down the final year of his contract at Hotspur Way this season.

And ABC in Spain report that the Manchester giants have made it known they would be interested in negotiating a deal with Atletico Madrid for the services of Portugal international Joao Felix, despite interest from Aston Villa and PSG.