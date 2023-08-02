Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund will give the Red Devils “an edge” this season, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on his imminent move to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is close to securing a new centre-forward option as the Manchester giants prepare for this month’s Premier League kick-off.

Man Utd transfer news – Rasmus Hojlund

According to BBC Sport, Manchester United have agreed upon a £72m deal with Atalanta to sign Hojlund at Old Trafford this summer, providing ten Hag with a new option in the centre of attack.

And transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Hojlund, dubbed a “monster in the making” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, returned to Carrington on Wednesday morning, having flown into Manchester on Tuesday to begin his medical.

The Red Devils have been seeking alternative striker options after pulling out of the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in June, after fearing Spurs chairman Daniel Levy overvalued the 30-year-old, who has less than a year remaining on his contract at Hotspur Way.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Man Utd want Hojlund available for their first competitive game of the season when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford in a Premier League clash on 14th August.

And Jones has claimed a deal to sign Hojlund, who could earn a reported £80,000 per-week, will be “tied up by the end of the week”, boosting the 21-year-old’s chances of being match-ready for the Wolves fixture in under two weeks.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Hojlund?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s full steam ahead for Hojlund now, and as long as there are no hiccups at the final stages of this deal, he will be tied up by the end of the week and ready to go in time for the new season.

“He might not be the elite nine we were all told to expect, but he is a player that Old Trafford can embrace when the campaign kicks off.

“He’s going to give them an edge, opponents are not going to know what to expect of him or United’s use of him, and while he settles, that could be a factor that helps him out.”

What next for Man Utd this summer?

Having already secured deals to sign Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount and Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana, United look to have focused on strengthening the core of their side.

And ten Hag could continue to do that after expressing an interest in Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he hasn’t heard of any offer made for the 26-year-old star, despite links to the Serie A enforcer.

To sign players like Amrabat, current members of the squad may have to be allowed to leave to balance the Red Devils’ books.

Therefore, it’s unsurprising that Crook has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that 30-year-old midfielder Fred is the most likely player to depart Old Trafford this summer.

Fulham are credited with an interest in the Brazilian, but talk of a move seems flat on the ground, hinting the Cottagers could return later in the window.

However, ten Hag will be relieved that he is on the verge of getting his main target in Hojlund over the line before the Premier League season kicks off next week.