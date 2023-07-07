Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund is an “exciting talent” amid reports that the Red Devils have made an offer to sign the Atalanta striker at Old Trafford, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag hopes to bolster his centre-forward department ahead of the Manchester giants’ upcoming Premier League and Champions League campaign.

Man Utd transfer news – Rasmus Hojlund

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United have made Hojlund their first-choice centre-forward target this summer as they look to add to the signing of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

The same article claims that the Red Devils are working within tight constraints within their transfer budget as they look to comply with the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

However, they believe they can splash out £50m to bring Hojlund to Old Trafford but may have to wait until a solution is reached regarding the Glazers’ potential sale of the club.

United had identified Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani as an option to take up, whilst a move for Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane has now been ruled out.

Therefore, the club have leaned towards the signature of Hojlund.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are in contact with people close to Hojlund as an official move for the 20-year-old draws ever closer.

Taylor believes that the "scary" talent would be an exciting addition at Old Trafford and feels the club have placed a lot of faith in him by making the attacker a top target.

What has Taylor said about Man Utd and Hojlund?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Rasmus Hojlund is an exciting talent. I'm not sure he's the right fit right now for what United need. It's a lot of pressure to be putting on a 20-year-old player.

“That said, it's clear United rate him highly because if these reports that suggest United have bid for the player are true, then it shows an awful lot of faith in a young player.

"I'm not doubting that he's going to be a great talent, and it's going to be exciting if it does come off."

Who else are Man Utd looking to sign?

One of the stories of Manchester United’s summer has been the lack of clarity over the future of David de Gea, who now finds himself out of contract at Old Trafford.

The Spanish stopper’s career with the Red Devils could receive the final nail in the coffin with the club’s interest in Inter number one Andre Onana.

United have made an offer worth €50m (close to £43m) to the Milanese giants, though the Serie A outfit hope for a fee closer to €60m (around £51m) as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Meanwhile, Urawa Red Diamonds ‘keeper Zion Suzuki is linked with a move to Old Trafford and would become a backup option to ten Hag’s first-choice this season.

At the other end of the pitch, United are credited with an interest alongside Arsenal, Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain in Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, who could be available for around £51m.

However, with a goalkeeper and striker taking priority, United’s FFP restraints may restrict the club from making more than two more key signings this summer unless significant sales can be generated over the coming months.