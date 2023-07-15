Manchester United harbour concrete interest for highly rated youngster Rasmus Hojlund but are having difficulties getting a deal materialised, journalist Rudy Galetti has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The club’s ongoing search for a centre-forward is no secret and they are looking to alleviate the goalscoring pressure from Marcus Rashford by signing one this summer.

Manchester United transfer news – Rasmus Hojlund

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic reported that United had offered some of their current roster in a part-exchange for the 20-year-old starlet.

Atalanta, however, are insistent on a full cash payment which may dampen United’s hopes of landing the promising striker, who the Bergamo club value at £85.5m.

Although it cannot be classed as a ‘shoestring’ budget, United have little wiggle room in their expenditure amount this summer with reports suggesting they have £100m in the kitty.

As such, the club are reluctant to fork out the staggering fee that Atalanta are demanding, but only time will tell whether that will prevent United from securing their top forward target.

What did Rudy Galetti say about Rasmus Hojlund and Manchester United?

On the young ace, Galetti exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that United are an interested party, but their opening proposal was snubbed by Hojlund’s current employers. Nonetheless, he believes United could soon make another offer for the striker.

He said: “One striker in the Manchester United list is Rasmus Hojlund. As for the Atalanta player, contacts with the Italian club are underway: the Bergamo team has already rejected a first official approach from Man Utd which could soon formulate a new offer.”

Read All The Latest Transfer Rumours And Gossip Here

What will Rasmus Hojlund bring to Manchester United?

Compared to Erling Haaland, it is no surprise that Manchester City’s counterparts are interested in the young gem.

For Atlanata, he has notched 10 goals and four assists in 34 appearances, but it’s his goal tally for his country, Denmark, that has caught the attentions of fans around the globe.

Hojlund has just six senior appearances for his nation but has scored the same number of goals in that sequence, averaging out to a goal a game.

He has an imposing frame which allows him to contend physically with defenders and has a tendency to drop deep to allow teammates to advance, while also maintaining a commendable record in front of goal.

Albeit young, Hojlund possesses the ability, not least the mentality, to explode and become a fantastic option for Erik ten Hag to use should they snare the 20-year-old.

What next for Manchester United?

United kicked of their summer business with the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea, with the England midfielder costing £55m + £5m add-ons.

Inter Milan’s shot-stopper Andre Onana looks poised to join Mount at Old Trafford, too, but will cost just shy of £50m.

With the earlier mentioned budget United are currently operating with, that is already a significant chunk taken out.

It is unclear which players were included in the package for their top centre-forward target, though it is understood Fred and Donny van de Beek’s respective futures in Manchester are under the cosh.

Selling players such as the aforementioned midfield duo will be United’s optimal means of bumping up how much they are able to spend in the forthcoming weeks, especially as Atalanta are standing firm on a purely cash payment for Hojlund.