Manchester United were expecting to pay less than the £60m price tag for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund at Old Trafford this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his centre-forward options in his Red Devils squad during the current market.

Man Utd transfer news – Rasmus Hojlund

According to Sky Sports News, Manchester United are increasingly unlikely to move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, with Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Hojlund becoming the club’s realistic targets this window.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Evening News understands that the 20-year-old is highly thought of by ten Hag, with the club looking at a genuine top-class option in the centre of attack next term.

And with Atalanta lining up a move for Almeria’s El Bilal Toure, it seems that the Serie A outfit are preparing for the young talent’s departure during the transfer window.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that United are “huge admirers” of Hojlund and are “convinced” he will become a “special player” if they can get their hands on him at Old Trafford.

However, Romano has indicated that the Red Devils hadn’t expected to pay as much as the potential £60m transfer fee that Atalanta would demand for his services this summer.

What has Romano said about Man Utd and Hojlund?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “They want something around €60m-€70m (£52m-£60m) for Rasmus Hojlund. This is what they want as of now. Man Utd expected to spend less than this for a player like Hojlund.”

Would Hojlund be a good alternative for Kane at Man Utd?

After bagging a stunning 30 Premier League goals for a struggling Tottenham side last season, Kane would have been the ideal replacement for the departed Wout Weghorst, who struggled to make an impact during his short-term loan spell at Manchester United.

However, Hojlund enjoyed an impressive campaign across spells in Austria and Italy and will feel ready to step up to the top flight of English football, having hit the back of the net 16 times and provided seven assists in 42 appearances.

The five-cap Denmark international, who has the potential to become a "monster" according to Jacek Kulig, is also nine years Kane’s junior, hinting that he could be a long-term option for ten Hag, heading into what he hopes will be an exciting campaign for the Red Devils.

Although Kane would have been an ideal signing, given ten Hag’s desire for a world-class centre-forward, Hojlund could now be the striker the Dutchman turns his attention to as he looks to get United challenging for regular honours.