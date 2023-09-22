Highlights Manchester United can be excited about Rasmus Hojlund's arrival as he aims to become a goalscoring hero for the club.

Head coach Erik ten Hag must look to utilise the best out of his new star signing at Old Trafford.

Hojlund has already bagged his first goal for the Red Devils and will look to hit a positive run of form.

Manchester United can be “excited” for the future with Rasmus Hojlund in their team at Old Trafford, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the striker’s initial arrival.

Head coach Erik ten Hag is under pressure to get the best out of the pricey centre-forward in his Red Devils squad.

Man Utd news – Rasmus Hojlund

Throughout the summer transfer window, Manchester United were always likely to spend big on a centre-forward. Last season’s attempt at signing a stop-gap number nine in Burnley’s Wout Weghorst failed miserably, with the Dutchman failing to find the back of the net in his 17 appearances during his loan spell. Unsurprisingly, United chose against turning the 31-year-old’s temporary deal into a permanent transfer, as Burnley shipped him off another loan, this time to Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim.

That left ten Hag with Anthony Martial as his only out-and-out centre-forward option at Old Trafford, who was also touted for a potential departure from Manchester this summer. Ultimately, the Frenchman remained at the Theatre of Dreams but should act as a backup option.

The Red Devils initially made Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane their top target. However, as per The Guardian in July, United pulled out of the race for the 30-year-old, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s demands too high for the Premier League giants. The England captain went on to sign for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in August.

That meant United turned to Atalanta striker Hojlund, who arrived at Old Trafford in a deal worth £72m. The 20-year-old penned a five-year contract with the Red Devils, keeping him tied to the club until the summer of 2028. However, Hojlund missed the start of the campaign after nursing an injury sustained in pre-season before he signed for the club. The Denmark international revealed it was a dream to sign for United upon his arrival, telling the club’s official website (via Sky Sports):

“It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player. I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me. It is still early in my career, but I know I am ready to step up and play with this group of world-class players.” “Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew this environment would be perfect for my development. I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world. Under his guidance and support, I know that I am capable of achieving great things together with my new teammates at this special club.”

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag was desperate to start Hojlund in last weekend’s home clash with Brighton & Hove Albion. And the Dutchman got his wish, though the striker, dubbed “scary” by journalist Sacha Pisani, will have been frustrated, having seen a goal disallowed by VAR in a 3-1 defeat.

Rasmus Hojlund - Atalanta 2022/23 stats Appearances 20(12) Minutes 1836 Goals 9 Assists 2 Yellow cards 1 Shots per game 1.7 Pass success rate 74.3% Aerial duels won per game 1 Man of the Match awards 3 Overall rating 6.67 Stats according to WhoScored

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Hojlund?

Jones believes that Hojlund’s presence up front is “nothing like” having Weghorst in the side and suggests the club’s supporters can be excited by his arrival. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“United fans want to be out of their seats. They want players that have something different about them, and Hojlund does have something different about him. It’s nothing like having Wout Weghorst up front. It's like United have a proper striker for the first time in quite a while. They've got a guy who looks like he’ll score goals, and I think that's something to be excited about for the future.”

How has Hojlund performed for Man Utd so far?

On Wednesday evening, Hojlund bagged his first goal for the Red Devils with his deflected strike, bringing United back into the game against Bayern Munich, having been 2-0 down in their Champions League opener. Unfortunately for the Dane, ten Hag’s side lost the clash 4-3, recording their third defeat on the spin.

However, Hojlund will be satisfied that he has already made his mark on the side and will hope to hit his stride with several Premier League games under his belt in the next few weeks.