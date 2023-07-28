Manchester United are heading for an important weekend as they pursue one of their top targets at Old Trafford, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag hopes to add a top-class centre-forward to his Red Devils squad, aiming to build on last season’s third-placed Premier League finish and Carabao Cup triumph.

Man Utd transfer news – Latest

Manchester United have made a steady start to the transfer window, despite their battle to stay within the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

Earlier this month, the Red Devils announced the signing of Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount in a deal which could eventually rise to £60m.

The 24-year-old was swiftly followed by Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana for £47.2m, replacing David de Gea, who left at the end of his contract this summer after 12 years at Old Trafford.

However, following the club’s decision to release Burnley striker Wout Weghorst at the end of his loan move, United have been left with Anthony Martial as their only out-and-out centre-forward option.

Therefore, it’s unsurprising that Man Utd have made a package offer worth €60m (£51m) to Atalanta for the signature of Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The same journalist insists that the Serie A outfit hope for something worth closer to €70m (£60m), whilst French champions Paris Saint-Germain also retain an interest in the 20-year-old, dubbed “remarkable” by writer Sacha Pisani.

And Jones claims United have been “put at ease” by the fact Hojlund would choose the Red Devils over PSG if push came to shove.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Hojlund?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The PSG interest around him is genuine, so that has added a layer of complication and annoyance to this situation for United, but they have been put at ease by the fact the player has indicated to them he would choose Old Trafford over Paris. It’s given them an edge in this transfer saga, and I would say there is still a decent level of optimism that this can get done.

“The news I am hearing right now is that this weekend should be a key time in this pursuit. I think we could get to the start of next week, and United are on the verge of clinching this deal at a level of spending that suits them because they won’t cave over the outrageous Atalanta price tag.

“However, If it all collapses over the weekend, it’s back to the drawing board, and they will seriously consider a Plan B. They can’t wait on this forever.”

Who could be Man Utd’s Plan B?

Man Utd have been credited with an interest in several striker targets this summer, indicating they have plenty of options should a deal for Hojlund collapse.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are favourites to sign £40m-rated Ajax and Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus, but any deal could hinge on the Red Devils’ pursuit of Hojlund this weekend.

Meanwhile, Football Insider has claimed that United are still considering a move for Eintracht Frankfurt and France striker Randal Kolo Muani if a deal for Hojlund goes awry.

However, Man Utd have pulled out of the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane this summer after the club feared chairman Daniel Levy’s price tag was unreasonable, given the 30-year-old has less than a year remaining on his contract at Hotspur Way.