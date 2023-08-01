Manchester United are on the verge of signing Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund and have hopes he will be available for a key date in the Old Trafford outfit’s calendar, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag has been looking to sign a top-class centre-forward for his Red Devils outfit during the transfer window.

Man Utd transfer news – Rasmus Hojlund

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Hojlund travelled to Manchester on Tuesday to undergo a medical before signing for United.

A deal worth €85m (£72m) has been agreed between the Red Devils and Atalanta as ten Hag finally gets his man in the centre-forward role heading into the beginning of the Premier League season this month.

Personal terms are already in place for the 20-year-old, who aims to become Manchester United’s first-choice striker option, as ten Hag prepares for Champions League football’s return at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman aims to build on last season’s third-placed finish and Carabao Cup triumph, standing the Manchester giants in good stead to progress this term.

Hojlund, once labelled a “monster”, enjoyed an exceptional campaign across spells with Sturm Graz and Atalanta last season.

The six-cap Denmark international hit the back of the net 16 times and registered seven assists in 42 appearances, piquing the interest of Manchester United.

With Wout Weghorst gone, Hojlund has just Anthony Martial to compete with for a spot in ten Hag’s starting XI, implying that he’ll be a guaranteed starter upon his arrival at the Theatre of Dreams.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United were confident of winning the race to secure the young Dane’s signature this summer.

And Crook claims that United hope to have the centre-forward available for the Red Devils’ opening Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers later this month.

What has Crook said about Man Utd and Hojlund?

Speaking about Hojlund, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “They definitely want him available for the first Premier League game against Wolves, and I guess they want to try and get some minutes in his legs.

“In the last pre-season game last weekend, he was warming up before the match and on the pitch at half-time when Atalanta played at Bournemouth, even though he was never going to get used in case it put the transfer in jeopardy. But, I guess that reflects that he’s still trying to get up to speed.”

Who else could Man Utd sign this summer?

Hojlund heads up Manchester United’s transfer shortlist, but ten Hag still has his sights set on alternative positions.

Presenter HLTCO recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat could “take his stardom to another level” should he move to Old Trafford this summer.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils could miss out on AS Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi, with Chelsea having agreed on a deal to sign the Frenchman.

However, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that this won’t prevent Man Utd from selling England centre-back Harry Maguire if they get a good offer for the 30-year-old.

Therefore, it could be a fascinating month as Manchester United aim to complete their transfer business before the window’s 1st September deadline.