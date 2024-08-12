Highlights Man United have 'reopened talks' to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Red Devils saw their two bids rejected for Branthwaite earlier in the window.

United are now 'confident' Everton will accept their improved offer, per Football Insider.

Manchester United have reopened talks to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and are expected to submit a new bid in the region of £60m, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils have reportedly reignited their interest in Branthwaite in a shock twist and are now ‘confident’ Everton will accept their third, improved bid.

Last month, United saw their second offer of £45m plus £5m in add-ons deemed insufficient by the Toffees, who continued to hold out for £70m.

A long-standing target for United, Branthwaite had already given the green light over a switch to Old Trafford weeks ago, when United were still actively working on the deal.

Put off by Everton’s financial demands, the Red Devils then advanced on deals for Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, with the latter’s signing expected to be finalised this week.

In a double swoop, United are set to announce both De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui deals imminently, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka heading to West Ham in a busy week for the Premier League giants.

United ‘Confident’ of Branthwaite Deal

Set to submit an improved bid

According to Football Insider, United are confident Everton will accept their third bid for Branthwaite, worth around £60m including add-ons.

Keen to bounce back after a historically low Premier League finish, United have spent the summer trying to reinforce their ageing defence, and Branthwaite, who has been described as a 'superstar' by writer and analyst Tactically Matt, could soon become the latest addition.

With Raphael Varane having left on a free transfer, the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are also reportedly free to leave Old Trafford this window in a bid to rejuvenate Erik ten Hag’s options at the back.

According to Football Insider, United still want to add Branthwaite to their squad before the deadline day, despite deals for Yoro and De Ligt.

Jarrad Branthwaite Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 35 Goals 3 Ball recoveries per 90 5.23 Tackles per 90 1.91 Interceptions per 90 1.44 Pass completion 79.8%

Keen to fend off interest from Premier League rivals, Everton are reportedly willing to offer Branthwaite a new deal to stay at the club following an impressive season.

However, according to MailOnline, the English defender has ‘no intention’ of extending his Goodison Park stay unless Everton can match the £160,000-a-week being offered by Man United, with separate reports suggesting personal terms have already been agreed for that salary.

Mario Hermoso Deal ‘Discussed’

Available on a free this summer

Manchester United have discussed signing free agent Mario Hermoso to bolster their defensive options ahead of the new season, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Hermoso is still ‘assessing several options’ after leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of the season. The 29-year-old has been linked with several Premier League clubs already, including Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Chelsea.

Born and raised in the Spanish capital, Hermoso made 174 appearances across all competitions for Atletico since joining in 2019, scoring 10 goals and adding six assists for Diego Simeone’s side.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-08-24.