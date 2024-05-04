Highlights Manchester United emerge as 'frontrunners' in race for Real Madrid's Lunin amid squad revamp efforts.

Lunin could become untouchable at Old Trafford with boss Erik ten Hag as the club are keen on strengthening the goalkeeper position.

Arsenal are eyeing a shock move for the underperforming Marcus Rashford amid competition from PSG. Ra

Manchester United have ‘reached an agreement’ with Real Madrid ace Andriy Lunin, according to Spanish publication Nacional (via Manchester Evening News), as boss Erik ten Hag guarantees the Ukrainian shot stopper ‘untouchable status’ should he arrive at Old Trafford.

An all-important summer looms for the Old Trafford outfit following the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team, with them keen to make wholesale changes to the squad. Amid a tumultuous season, many players are at risk of being sold.

The British billionaire – and boyhood Manchester United fan – has taken control of the football operations and, amid their current woes, have reportedly made inroads in their attempts at signing a new goalkeeper.

Man Utd ‘Frontrunners’ in Lunin Pursuit

Lunin’s contract expires in the summer of 2025

In January 2024, Ten Hag was keen to sign a new goalkeeper amid the news that first-choice Andre Onana, who was recruited last summer for £47.2 million, would be heading to AFCON to represent Cameroon.

Initial worries over the former Inter Milan star’s suitability have been erased after a string of impressive performances, making him widely considered to be one of the club's best players this season. His worst showings undeniably came in the Champions League, but his Premier League form has been a welcome surprise at Old Trafford.

Altay Bayindir, who also arrived in the same summer as Onana, has been restricted to just one outing thus far, showing the Dutchman’s keenness to bolster in that department.

Real Madrid’s Lunin, who has been described as 'tremendous' by Dani Carvajal, emerged at the top of their shortlist and the club are now the ‘frontrunners’ for his signature.

Nacional have also insisted that Ten Hag and his entourage have secured an agreement with the Ukraine international, who had been noted as a ‘priority target’ in the summer for the Premier League giants.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andriy Lunin has conceded 27 goals and kept 12 clean sheets in 29 Real Madrid outings across all competitions this season.

In the Spanish capital, Madrid chiefs – most notably, President Florentino Perez – are keen to extend Lunin’s stay after some impressive performances in the absence of Thibaut Courtois but have, so far, been unsuccessful in their attempts to tie him down to fresh terms.

In turn, Los Blancos run the risk of him leaving for free at the end of next term and may be forced to cash in while he’s still of value, leaving the door ajar for would-be buyers such as Manchester United.

Arsenal Planning ‘Shock Move’ for Marcus Rashford

Forward has scored eight goals and five assists this season

Amid an insipid season for Marcus Rashford, Premier League side Arsenal are displaying genuine interest ahead of the summer for the winger ahead of the summer, with TEAMtalk reporting that Mikel Arteta and his team are planning a shock move for the Englishman.

After a world-beating 30-goal season last time out, many fans of the Old Trafford outfit were keen to see how the Carrington graduate would fare with Champions League football to look forward to. It’s safe to say that this season’s exploits have not been as fruitful, however, with him recording a fraction of last term’s goal contributions – eight goals and five assists, to be precise.

The 26-year-old remains a key player in Manchester, both on and off the pitch, but the report has suggested that Arsenal are contemplating whether to test his current employers’ resolve once the summer transfer window opens for business. In March, it was suggested that Paris Saint-Germain, too, were eyeing up a move for an out-of-sorts Rashford with a £75 million bid, so it will not be easy for the Gunners to get a deal across the line.