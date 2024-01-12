Highlights Ten Hag believes Casemiro with Mainoo could be the perfect midfield combination at United.

ERIK ten Hag is ready to give Brazilian star Casemiro the midfield partner he’s been craving since joining Manchester United.

Casemiro is nearing a first team return after sustaining a hamstring injury that’s kept him out since limping off at half-time in the disastrous 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat against Newcastle at Old Trafford on November 1st.

And when he does step back into action ten Hag will put eye-catching youngster Kobbie Mainoo alongside him in what the Dutchman believes could be a perfect pairing of youth and experience.

Gary Neville has claimed Casemiro should never have been allowed to sign for United from Real Madrid due to his age, wages and £70 million fee.

But ten Hag still sees the five-time Champions League winner as a vital part of his plan for the second half of the season.

And he’s backing Casemiro to come good despite form and fitness difficulties until he was injured with critics complaining he lacks the dynamic profile the Premier League demands from midfielders.

Ten Hag is hoping a prolonged spell alongside Casemiro will be ideal for Mainoo’s development.

Mainoo has lifted some of the gloom around Old Trafford

The 18-year-old has earned rave reviews in many of the nine games he’s played this season starting with the 3-0 win at Everton in late November.

His calmness in possession, assured touch and confidence have been a breath of fresh air during a season of under-performance on and off the pitch.

Along with Argentinian flier Alejandro Garnacho, Mainoo’s lifted the gloom around Old Trafford bringing fresh energy to a disjointed United midfield that’s often looked stale, lacking legs and short of ideas.

Ten Hag hopes all of that will change when Mainoo settles alongside Casemiro in a partnership that has the makings of a promising alliance.

Casemiro was injured before Mainoo, himself returning from a lengthy injury, made his splash at Everton and the pair haven’t played together.

Ten Hag and United’s coaches are expecting the duo to complement each other after failed attempts to find the ideal partner for the Brazilian.

Scott McTominay is too attack-minded to stay back and play a deep-lying role in which he can protect Casemiro from being pick-pocketed.

How Kobbie Mainoo compares to Man Utd's other midfielders in 2023-24 (stats per 90) League minutes Tackles Interceptions Pass success (%) Kobbie Mainoo 451 1.7 0.8 87.3 Scott McTominay 1112 1.7 0.6 83.7 Casemiro 650 2.6 0.6 82.8 Christian Eriksen 791 0.9 0.2 83.4 Sofyan Amrabat 612 2.1 0.4 87.2 Statistics according to WhoScored (correct as of 12-01-24)

On-loan Sofyan Amrabat isn’t the quick foil Casemiro needs alongside him and United lack vital speed when they’re paired together.

Christian Eriksen, who recently labelled Mainoo as being "exceptional" in an interview with the official United website, is more play-maker than holder while Mason Mount is also a more creative force.

Mainoo, though, fits the bill perfectly for role alongside Casemiro, Ten Hag has struggled to find the right combinations in his team this season but if the duo click it could give United the impetus to kick-on.

New day-to-day chief Jim Ratcliffe hasn’t inherited much by the way of good news with his £1.25 billion investment in United.

But the rapid emergence of Mainoo and Garnacho is the kind of reset Ratcliffe is looking to build on.

The pair are proving it’s homegrown talent not big money signings that truly excites fans.

And that’s a major pointer for Ratcliffe and his side-kick Dave Brailsford as they look to reshape United’s identity after years of overspending on so-called big-name players.

Sancho only has Man Utd future if Ten Hag leaves

JADON Sancho could still have a future at Old Trafford - but only if Erik ten Hag has left Manchester United.

Former England international Sancho has returned to Borussia Dortmund on a loan deal until the end of the season,

But United are in no hurry to completely write off the player who cost £73 million in July 2021.

Over the two and half years that remain on his deal that equates to £45 million in wages United would be liable to pay if they want to terminate his contract in the summer.

New investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to stop United hemorrhaging money, especially around transfers.

And they’re no longer prepared to commit huge amounts of money on assets that have no future value.

That’s why no quick decisions will be taken on Sancho’s future once his temporary loan to Dortmund is agreed.

It’s been reported that some United stars want Sancho back in the fold. But the rift between the player and ten Hag is said to be so deep it’s beyond repair.

Their relationship fractured even before Sancho publicly called out the Dutchman when he was left out against Arsenal back in September.

It’s clear Sancho - who scored 50 goals in 137 games for Dortmund, but managed just 12 in 82 after his move - can’t work with ten Hag.

And the only way the winger will remain a United player is if the Dutchman is sacked in the summer.

Until then, Sancho remains a United player - with some training ground sources not ruling out the possibility the attacker may return next season.

Garnacho could get starting priority over Rashford

IT’S been levelled at Erik ten Hag that he doesn’t know his best team.

Having had to battle a horrendous injury crisis so far this season that’s hardly a surprise.

How Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho compare in 2023-24 (stats per 90) League minutes Goals Assists Key passes Marcus Rashford 1327 3 2 0.8 Alejandro Garnacho 1069 3 2 1 Statistics according to WhoScored (correct as of 12-01-24)

But with injuries now easing and more big name stars like Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Mason Mount edging closer to a return the pressure is on ten Hag to find the right team to save his job.

And much of that could centre on where best to deploy Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford.

It’s long been said Rashford’s best position is wide left in United’s attack although Alejandro Garnacho has been far more productive in that position.

Garnacho, though, showed against Aston Villa and Wigan that he can be an equal danger on the right side where £85 million flop Antony has been woeful.

Whatever ten Hag’s call, Garnacho should be given priority to play in the role that suits him best - even over Rashford.

For it’s becoming clear to ten Hag that Garnacho is the real future of United, not Rashford.