Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim will be looking to bolster his squad in the coming transfer windows in a bid to tailor the Red Devils' squad to his tactical needs - and one huge purchase could come in the form of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with the Napoli star likely to see a huge wage increase if he makes the move to England.

Kvaratskhelia burst onto the scene at Napoli after joining from Georgian outfit Dinamo Batumi in the summer of 2022, marking himself as one of the most exciting wingers in the world and being dubbed a 'future icon' almost immediately. That has attracted the attention of the world's biggest clubs including Barcelona - and United feel they could steal a march by offering him a huge payrise.

Man Utd 'Most Serious' Club in Kvaratskhelia Race

The Napoli star has plenty of suitors

The report from Italian outlet Sport Mediaset states that Premier League clubs are swooping for Kvaratskhelia's signature - and the most serious club in the race are United, who are keen to add a genuine world-class winger to their ranks.

Amorim's new 3-4-3 setup means that both wingers in the front line are seen as 'outside forwards', and with that in mind, United are ready to tempt the Napoli star with a five-year contract at Old Trafford to become the newest star at the Theatre of Dreams.

The contract would come in at €8million (£6.6million) per year - which is equivalent to £130,000-per-week or £33million over the five years - as a base salary, with an extra £800,000-per-year in 'easily achievable bonuses'. The offer wouldn't be too dissimilar to the £8.5million per year that Paris Saint-Germain chiefs offered him in the summer, and it could tempt the Georgian to the Theatre of Dreams.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Serie A statistics - Napoli squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 929 5th Goals 5 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.5 =1st Dribbles Per Game 1.1 2nd Shots Per Game 2.8 1st Match rating 7.15 3rd

Napoli's best interests are for Kvaratskhelia to renew his deal with a view to enduring a lasting future in Serie A, but there has not yet been an agreement between both parties - and whilst the club have offered him €6million (£5million) per season with bonuses included, they don't want to go beyond that threshold with financial parameters that must be respected. That could open the door to United further, with almost 50% extra in wages on offer for the EURO 2024 star.

If there is a stalemate between Kvaratskhelia's agency and the club for the duration of the campaign, it would leave the Georgia hero with just two years of his contract left in the summer of 2025 - and therefore, Napoli would be open to selling their star left-winger. That fee has been interpreted as either a €100million (£83million) deal, according to the report, or a staggered deal which would see United pay more in heavy installments in a bid to fend off interest from clubs such as Barcelona. And, coupling the £33million in wages with the £83million fee, it would mean United would have to produce an outlay of £116million to bring him to the club.

United Signing Kvaratskhelia Would Be a Coup

They have spent senselessly in recent years but the Georgian would be ideal

United did part with almost £200million in last season's transfer window, even though they currently sit twelfth in the Premier League. Their fanbase and the constant finances brought in means that they can almost always afford to spend big in the transfer periods, though some of their recent acquisitions have been questionable.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kvaratskhelia has 17 goals in 40 games for Georgia's national team.

However, Kvaratskhelia's age is favourable at just 23, and having had over 100 appearances for Napoli with 17 of those being in the Champions League, he would be a smart buy for Amorim to start his tenure in the right fashion.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-11-24.